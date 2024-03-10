No. 9 Syracuse upsets No. 2 Johns Hopkins 14-13, 1st top 5 win under Gary Gait

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joey Spallina stood next to Jake Stevens to debrief a manic, pressure-filled 60 minutes of lacrosse. Spallina cracked a smile when discussing Brett Martin’s errant pass with under 10 seconds left as the clock dwindled on a Johns Hopkins comeback attempt. Spallina recounted his perspective of the final play and had one response.

“I was just like, let’s f*cking go,” Spallina blurted to Stevens as he leaned back and stared into the night sky to collect himself.

It was as if all the pressure had been lifted not just from Spallina’s shoulders, but the rest of the Orange. Repeatedly SU fell short in marquee matchups, not just this season, but throughout SU head coach Gary Gait’s tenure. It wasn’t just the two overtime losses to then-No. 4 Maryland and then-No. 5 Army. Since 2022, it’s been a collection of almosts that led to a 1-13 record against top 10 opponents. But when Billy Dwan chucked the ball as high as he could with the clock hitting zero, he seemingly threw away Syracuse’s nightmares with it.

For the first time in Gait’s tenure, the Orange defeated a top-five opponent. Despite a sluggish start, No. 9 Syracuse (6-2, Atlantic Coast Conference) came alive in the second half with 11 goals and hung on for a 14-13 win over No. 2 Johns Hopkins (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten). SU went the final 9:46 scoreless as the Blue Jays threatened a comeback, but held on down the stretch. Spallina led the offensive charge with six points (two goals, four assists) while Stevens and Christian Mulé added hat tricks for its first win against a top 10 opponent since March 26, 2022, against No. 10 Duke.

“It’s definitely the monkey off the back a bit,” Spallina said postgame. “We’ve come so close my last two seasons here and to have finally beaten a top-five team you know is huge.”

On a man-up advantage with less than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Owen Hiltz dished to Stevens who ripped a step down past Chayse Ierlan to put Syracuse up 14-11.

The goal was SU’s 11th in 18 minutes, a complete flip from the first half for its offense. The Orange had a litany of chances in the first quarter but connected on three of their 17 shots as they held a slim one-goal lead.

But Syracuse’s trigger-happy first quarter was followed by a timid second in which it got off just three attempts. Johns Hopkins defense swarmed the attack as the Blue Jays finished the first half with three straight goals from Garrett Degnon and Hunter Chauvette.

As Gait discussed the second-quarter troubles, he explained players weren’t making the right plays and failed to shift to the right spots to deal with a high-pressure Johns Hopkins defense. At halftime Gait’s team regrouped as associate head coach Pat March crafted an offensive game plan for the second half.

March’s plan worked as the Orange scored five of the first six goals of the third quarter. It was a scattered effort with five different scorers during the period, capped off by Spallina finding Mulé on the crease to put Syracuse up 8-5 with 8:19 left in the third.

“We hung in there and we came out in the second half really ready to play,” Gait said. “The offense settled down, I thought we dominated the third quarter and I thought that was huge.”

As soon as the Orange built a cushion, Johns Hopkins answered back with three straight as Jimmy Ayers tied the game 8-8. But Spallina set up three more Syracuse goals, highlighted by a dish to Michael Leo in the dying seconds of the third. The attack curled infield with time winding down dishing to Leo who whipped a behind-the-back bouncing shot which put the Orange up 11-8 heading into the fourth quarter.

After Sam English went down the alley and finished at a tight angle to give Syracuse its largest advantage of the night, the Orange sat pretty, but it didn’t mean the game was over.

Just a week ago against then-No. 2 Virginia, Johns Hopkins trailed by one heading into the fourth quarter but outscored the Cavaliers 5-2 in the final 15 minutes to hang on for an upset win.

Although they weren’t sizable leads, in both of Syracuse’s losses it held leads in the fourth quarter. Lacking a killer instinct the Orange failed to close out wins. A four-goal lead seemed comfortable, but Johns Hopkins continued to fight.

Degnon and Dylan Bauer scored to cut SU’s lead to two, but Stevens answered each time to put the Orange back up three.

The Orange tried to kill the clock, but their offense grew stagnant. The crisp ball movement and urgency faded as the threat of another failed signature win loomed.

Gait explained throughout the week he emphasized to his team to play better situational lacrosse so they could close games out. Gait said his team took their foot off the gas with 10 minutes left trying to kill time and nearly paid the price.

Each team then went scoreless for six minutes, but Degnon broke the tension with a lefty rip from the right wing. After a Dwan slashing penalty Matt Collison scored on the crease as SU’s lead was trimmed to 14-13 with 2:31 remaining.

“We were just thinking about what we talked about all week. And that’s being calm, being focused and understanding the situation we were in,” Gait said.

Mason Kohn won the ensuing faceoff — part of an 18-for-25 effort from the X and a 71% total effort from SU as a whole — and the Orange controlled possession as Gait called timeout with 2:22 left.

The shot clock read 73 seconds and for the next minute, Syracuse did nothing but pass the ball around the perimeter. Then Spallina drove infield before unleashing a low shot which ricocheted off the post. SU was first to the endline as the shot clock reset to 60 and the game clock read 1:16.

Syracuse opted to not attempt a shot and used the shot clock to set up its defense. Ierlan dished to Martin who was met by Mulé as the attack poked the ball loose when Martin attempted to launch a pass up field. In a hurry, Martin recovered the ball with eight seconds left, but an errant pass to Hunter Jaronski along the sideline ended Johns Hopkins hopes.

Syracuse needed to sweat for it, but in the end, the third time was a charm for the Orange. SU learned from its prior mistakes. This time it did just enough to get over the line. No goal-mouth controversy or open goal miss could deny what was the signature win of the Gait era.

“This is just a stepping stone for us to just keep on going,” Spallina said.