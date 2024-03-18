Celebrate the beginning of spring with these 5 events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Tennity Ice Skating Pavilion: Open Skate

Finish up the colder months with a free skate at the Tennity Ice Skating Pavilion this Monday. With free admission and skate rentals, hone your skating skills before the semester’s end.

When: March 18 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Tennity Ice Skating Pavilion

Spring Equinox Hike

As the days get brighter and the weather becomes warmer, it’s time to celebrate the spring equinox this Tuesday. Join the Beaver Lake Nature Center for a guided hike to enjoy nature as it shifts along with the seasons. A naturalist will lead participants through the seasonal changes in the park’s environment.

When: March 19 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center

Screening of “American Psycho”

Hear from one of the minds behind “American Psycho” this week in a screening of the film and discussion. Guinevere Turner, co-writer of the film and visiting assistant teaching professor in the department of film and media arts, will discuss the film after its screening.

When: March 19 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Shaffer Art Building, Shemin Auditorium

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Share your luck and give to those in need this Wednesday in an American Red Cross Blood Drive. The Center for Policy Research and the Pre-Physician Assistant (PA) club are co-hosting the drive. Celebrate Red Cross Month by donating blood and helping the community.

When: March 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Schine Student Center, 304 ABC

Color of the Year Art Show

Celebrate the spring with a peach fuzz-themed art show at the Northern Onondaga Public Library. The library celebrates the Pantone Color of the Year with the Community Craft: Color of the Year Challenge, where community members make pieces using the color. Enjoy the artwork and get inspired at this event lasting through the end of the month.

When: March 17 through March 30

Where: Northern Onondaga Public Library