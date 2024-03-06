Local Cat Coalitions help abandoned cats find their forever homes

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

In the past several years, Syracuse resident Michele Mahl has fostered over 80 cats. She started fostering independently and took care of 60 cats on her own– providing the proper medical care, food and adoptions. Two years ago, Mahl teamed up with Central New York Cat Coalition (CNYCC) and has cared for another 20 cats with their help.

“It took me four years and $10,000 out of my own pocket before I became a foster with the cat coalition to fix all these animals because they just kept reproducing and they were sick,” Mahl said.

CNYCC is a local organization that works to fix Syracuse’s cat overpopulation problem. The cats continue reproducing primarily through a lack of affordable spay and neuter services in the city, Mahl said, which creates a large population of strays. The coalition works alongside the Central New York Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CNY SPCA) and Spay and Neuter Syracuse (SANS) to keep cats in the city safe and help them find a home.

“In every major town, you’ll see a large population of cats,” said Rebekah McGraw, president of CNYCC. “Throughout Syracuse, there are many different colonies between different roads. Some are being fed by a caretaker who takes the time to buy food, drop off food and has ensured that the cats are already fixed.”

Starting in 2002, CNYCC has helped provide funding to spay and neuter cats in the area. The nonprofit organization has volunteers who foster and care for the cats while they’re preparing to be adopted or released.

McGraw’s passion for cats began when she started working with the cat coalition. A family member needed help finding a home for a cat, and McGraw realized how difficult it could be to find a safe place for the feline friend.

Maxine Brackbill | Photo Editor

Jackie Felix, a caretaker at CNYCC, holds one of the cats who’s been in the kennel for awhile, Twinny. “I’m a bit lazy [and] super easy going. I love to be held and cuddled,” said the description on Twinny’s cage.

“I’ve always loved cats. But I want to help people have a responsible way to fix their cats and rehome them if needed.” McGraw said.

McGraw has two rescue cats: 6-year-old Gravy and 3-year-old Sandy. Both cats are “foster fails” – when someone fosters a cat, falls in love with it and adopts it for life. Courtney Armbruster, Vice President of CNYCC also got her two cats, Bennett and Gracie, through “foster fails.”

Spay and neuter service issues escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic when the medical community deemed the service optional, Mary Kay Tracy, the manager of SANS said. Because of the enforced isolation, animal abandonment numbers decreased, according to Tracy, but the issue resurfaced when quarantine restrictions were lifted.

SANS manager MaryKay Tracy said the issue also exploded because cats have litters, not singular babies. If a cat has four kittens, and none of them are neutered, then there’s an even larger population when all the kittens reproduce. Due to this issue, CNY SPCA has had trouble housing and caring for all the cats in the past few years.

However, as of today, CNY SPCA is housing all cats that arrive without having to send any away, despite the temperate winter. Two years ago, the organization was desperate for help, but now they’re housing 70 cats comfortably when 60 used to be overwhelming.

Luckily, some community members take it upon themselves to care for the cats. Syracuse has a lively internet community of people helping others find their pets. There are two groups on Facebook based on lost and found pets in central New York.

“I understand that (cats) don’t have the capability to go to the vet and knock on the door and say, ‘Hey, can you fix me?’” Mahl said. “It’s more the compassion and caring for an animal that doesn’t have the capability to care for itself.”

Mahl now has a tabby named Gia, who showed up at her door exactly one year after her dog had passed away. Even though her husband was allergic, she convinced him to keep the cat and to foster many more soon after.

“An animal’s love is unconditional most of the time. It will love you on good days and bad, you know, sunshine or rain,” Troy Waffner, Director of CNY SPCA said. “It’s their capacity for love.”