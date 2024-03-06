Observations from SU’s loss to Clemson: Frontcourt disparity, Quiet Bell

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse entered Littlejohn Coliseum Tuesday evening on a four-game win streak. The string of victories began in Raleigh, when SU defeated NC State 87-83. Then, consecutive home wins over Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, before sweeping the season series at Louisville, 82-76.

But prior to the latter, more positive end of a rollercoaster February, Syracuse lost its first bout with Clemson on Feb. 10. The Orange trailed 37-24 at the break and — despite rallying to draw level at 60-60 late in the second half — eventually fell 77-68. Tigers guard Joe Girard III notched a game-high 18 points on 5-for-6 shooting in his return to the JMA Wireless Dome.

In their second meeting, however, Clemson forward PJ Hall’s inside presence hurt Syracuse from the jump. His 21 first-half points spearheaded a formidable deficit and the Orange trailed 42-30 at halftime

Throughout the final 20 minutes more of the same remained. Clemson dominated the paint and shut down SU’s secondary scorers. The visitors did manage to come within eight during the dying embers on a left-wing Kyle Cuffe Jr. 3, but the Tigers foiled a desperate Syracuse press to see out victory.

Here are some observations from Syracuse’s (20-11, 11-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) 90-75 loss against Clemson (21-9, 11-8 ACC):

Clemson’s lights-out start

Hall’s errant turnover on Clemson’s first possession didn’t matter. Because five minutes later, Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry was forced to call timeout following a commanding 11-0 Tigers run.

Hall was responsible for 10 of those points, hitting a pair of straight-on 3’s and converting on unconstested layups inside. Then, Girard canned a 3 a few paces behind where Hall hit his to generate a 16-5 Clemson advantage.

By the 13:03 mark, Hall had already recorded 12 points. He was dominant on both ends of the floor, corralling rebounds, hitting outside shots and slamming in put-back dunks.

And though Syracuse provided answers out of Autry’s huddle, the Tigers stayed unrelenting in their offensive sets. By halftime — profiting largely from Hall’s efficient performance — the home team notched a 51.52% clip despite struggling from 3.

Timely buckets from backup guard Quadir Copeland and further Judah Mintz heroics prompted a flurry of back-and-forth scoring which pushed SU to stay within reach. But unforced, self-inflicted Syracuse mistakes resulted in a scoring drought spanning more than four minutes during the crucial tail end of the opening half. Maliq Brown continued to struggle mightily in containing Hall and Tigers’ point guard Chase Hunter produced a poster dunk near the buzzer.

Lack of frontcourt presence plagues Syracuse

Pregame, attention was firmly placed on Brown’s matchup with Hall. For Brown — and a Syracuse team severely lacking frontcourt depth — the key was to stay out of foul trouble.

The Orange — a side which limited Hall to just 15 points in their first meeting — likely didn’t predict he’d eclipse his total before halftime.

But even during the few possessions where Clemson’s star forward didn’t get his way, offensive rebounds and additional bully ball occurred. Justin Taylor, who’s been thrust into a makeshift frontcourt role since Game 1, found little success in stifling Ian Schieffelin.

On Feb. 10, when the Tigers visited the JMA Wireless Dome, Schieffelin put up 13 points on perfect shooting, including a clutch 3-point make from the right corner, which clinched a Clemson win. At halftime Tuesday, his dominance in the paint translated into a near-double-double as Schieffelin posted seven points and eight rebounds.

Early after the break, Schieffelin corralled a loose-ball layup and hit a 3. He then drew a quick foul on Chris Bell following an SU defensive switch. On the latter possession, upon turning his back to Bell and initiating a post-up opportunity, Schieffelin reached within scoring distance before the opposing forward was forced to foul or give up an easy basket.

For the second game running, Brown was forced to play all 40 minutes. Backup Peter Carey — cleared after missing SU’s previous contest due to illness — did not see time. Schieffelin eventually finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

With nine minutes left, inserted in place of Hall, who picked three fouls, Chauncey Wiggins went at Bell after scoring on a prior trip. But even when he missed from point-blank range, Schieffelin had carved out position inside to will in a put-back. Looking on from the bench, Hall aptly flexed his right bicep.

The Bell stops ringing

Across Syracuse’s four-game win streak, Bell’s superb outside shooting has served as a critical factor. A differentiating factor. He registered a game-best 23 points against Louisville. He poured on 18 versus Notre Dame and it’s hard to forget his scorching 26-point first-half display, fueled by eight 3’s at NC State on Feb. 20.

But Clemson did well to run SU’s premier sharpshooter around screens and off of set plays. Bell didn’t get many looks throughout the opening 20 minutes. He garnered his first make from straight-on six minutes into the second half. He totaled just five shots and three 3’s. Around the perimeter, the Tigers’ smothered him as soon as he received possession. There was no time to hoist, no space to create a look from his shooting pocket.

Driving baseline after a pump-fake afforded him light, Bell collected just his second field goal on a mid-range jumper with 7:37 left. In an effort to tack on a 3 minutes later he helplessly saw his try from the left corner erased emphatically by Hall. Bell didn’t score again, recording seven points.

Joe Girard III strikes again

A well-timed curl to corral Hall’s handoff and a hesitation-less attempt from the left wing. Girard’s immediate defender, Cuffe Jr., offered an ambitious contest but landed in his shooting space. And the former Syracuse guard canned his fourth 3, drawing an and-one opportunity in the process.

Unlike his return to familiar stomping grounds in Syracuse, Girard didn’t finish as Clemson’s top scorer. Yet on Tuesday, he manufactured an equally substantial effect. That aforementioned swish snatched momentum from an SU run which trimmed the deficit to double-digits.

In the first half, there was an impossibly long shot over the outstretched fingertips of Mintz. It caused SU’s floor general to glance over at Autry, a mixed grimace of apology and powerlessness etched on his face.

But it was the little things as well. The awareness to give up the ball, relocate, then speed past an undisciplined Syracuse press to hit a pair of free throws.