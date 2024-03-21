Natural hair deserves to be celebrated at predominantly white institutions like SU

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

As a Black woman at Syracuse University, the journey to embracing and celebrating my natural hair has not come without its challenges. I have had my fair share of unwanted criticism and microaggression aimed toward my hair and what I choose to do with it on a daily basis. Based on conversations with other minority students, it is apparent that these interactions are not unique to just my college experience.

From comments about how “wild” and “fun” my hair looks when I wear my curls out, to hearing that I should wear my hair straight more often when they see it in its “unnatural” state, these encounters deplete my confidence and self-esteem and reinforce negative assumptions about professionalism and Blackness.

Navigating the complexities of being a minority at a predominantly white institution (PWI) like SU is a challenging and complex journey of self-acceptance entwined with cultural identification. The most significant of these challenges is accepting natural hair in a setting where professional standards sometimes dismiss and undermine the deep-rooted diversity of Black beauty.

It’s important to understand that natural hair is more than just what hairstyle I am going to wear day-to-day, it’s a direct representation of my self-worth and cultural history.

Kristen Denise Rowe, a professor at California State University Fullerton, wrote that “for Black women and girls, hair has always been a generative space for constructing meanings of identity.”

However, within PWIs, there is often a sense of pressure to adhere to long-dominated Eurocentric beauty standards “that privilege straighter hair and loose, wavy curl patterns – known colloquially and intra-racially as ‘good hair,’” Rowe continued.

The “Good Hair” Study conducted by the Perception Institute found that generally speaking, white women express overt prejudice toward the textured hair of Black women. Compared to smooth or straight hair, they consider it to be less elegant, less attractive and less professional. For Black students, we often must contend with the notion that our natural hair is “not put together,” or “unsuitable for formal occasions.”

Cole Ross | Digital Design Editor

Unfortunately, these experiences extend beyond college into the corporate world, which led to the creation of The CROWN Act.

The CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) is a legislative campaign that seeks to abolish those prejudices against people because of their natural hairstyles, especially ones connected to their race or heritage. That being said, there are some “kinks” that need to be worked out so that there are no discrepancies.

For example, due to his refusal to cut his locs, Darryl George, a Black student at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, was given in-school suspension for many months. While his family, lawyers – and I quite frankly – view this as a violation of The CROWN Act, a Texas judge determined that the law was not violated by the school district’s dress code.

The trajectory of this case in its entirety serves as a stark reminder that the stigma associated with natural hair at PWIs needs to be quickly dismantled. It stems from ingrained prejudices and structural inequalities, not simply a matter of how someone chooses to style their hair. One of the most significant means to confirm Black identity and promote diversity on campus is to embrace natural hair.

PWIs have a responsibility to pay attention to these opinions, confront deeply held prejudices, and endeavor to make the school a more welcoming and supportive place for all students. To see the positive effects of diversity on our campus, and the development of a more inclusive environment, the problem at hand must be both acknowledged and validated.

Prioritizing education and awareness campaigns is essential for educational institutions such as SU to dispel prejudices and encourage the acceptance of other cultural traditions. I will say that the Black students here at Syracuse continue to persevere in challenging the status quo and defying expectations in the presence of the hardships we face. We create and provide spaces where other minority students can come together and feel empowered, celebrating and affirming each other.

Whether that means expanding the Black hair care section in the Schine Student Center’s Campus Store or hosting more events such as the Black Beauty Expo hosted by the Black Student Union, National Association of Black Accountants and Office of Multicultural Affairs, these events and initiatives should not be confined to the bounds of Black History Month.

PWIs, SU included, need to make a strong and intentional effort to not only hire but to retain diverse faculty and staff who can act as role models and support systems for students of color. As a Black student, when I walk into a room and see a professor or staff member of color who proudly wears their natural crown of hair, I feel a powerful message of affirmation and encouragement: what I choose to do with my hair doesn’t dictate what I can or can’t do in my life.

They may not know it but they are truly making a difference and inspiring future generations.

Alexis Rouson is a second-year student studying Exercise Science.