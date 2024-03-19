Mark Temnycky discusses current state of Russia-Ukraine war at Bird Library talk

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Mark Temnycky, a Syracuse University alumnus, freelance journalist and nonresident fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, spoke at Bird Library Monday about the current state of Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine war, providing context of the fruition of the war throughout history.

Temnycky, a Ukrainian himself, said the war has been happening for 10 years — rather than two years, as the media suggests. He said Russians believe Ukraine is a “fake country” and that they are “liberating” the people of Ukraine. In reality, he said, they are killing them simply for being Ukrainian.

“Ukrainian cultural centers have also been destroyed by Russian bombardment simply because they are different from what Russia wants,” Temnycky said. “This is not just a war of Russia trying to take over the Ukrainian lands, but it’s also an attempt to eradicate Ukrainian language and Ukrainian people.”

Since the Euromaidan in 2014, where the Ukrainian people protested former President Viktor Yanukovych’s decision not to pursue further involvement with the European Union, Ukraine has continued to resist Russian forces, Temnycky said. However, he said Ukraine is running low on ammunition and is being stalled on aid from the United States. Temnycky said Russia would likely invade neighboring countries if it successfully conquers Ukraine.

Despite Ukraine’s lack of resources, Temnycky highlighted its success in reclaiming nearly half of Russian-occupied territory as well as in “significant advancements” on the Black Sea, which he said is underreported. He said Ukrainians are “very resilient,” but that they do not want to be at war.

“The Ukrainians just want what we all want here in Syracuse. We all want to have that nice job, hopefully, a significant other, a family, a nice home, watch television or read or play a video game. They just want to be left alone,” Temnycky said.

Temnycky explained a few “common misconceptions” about the war, including the idea that negotiation or ceasefire would end the war. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin could “end this war today” if he wanted to, and that he does not generally want to communicate with other leaders.

Ray Wihak, an assistant director of institutional relations in the SU Abroad program said the situation in Ukraine is more than just a war, and that it is more a matter of existence for the Ukrainian people amid Russian attempts to “liquidate” the culture, music and language.

“They’re trying to take back what’s theirs, and they don’t want to be under the Russian thumb anymore,” he said. “It’s a matter of actually having the country exist as Ukraine rather than being controlled by Russia.”

Anna Meehan, a sophomore studying Russian language, literature and culture as well as international relations, said she attended the event because of her involvement with the Ukrainian community and to diversify her knowledge. Meehan, who is the secretary of the SU Ukrainian Student Association, said Americans should be committed to supporting democracy and sovereignty abroad.

“Ukraine deserves to be independent. I don’t think it’s up to anyone but Ukrainians, what their country is like and how they govern it. I don’t think it’s fair for Americans to … tell the country what to do,” Meehan said.

The Russians are now planning another offensive attack as early as the summer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Feb. 25. He said Russians are counting on the U.S. to keep the $95 billion aid package to Ukraine from being passed.

To pass the aid, Temnycky emphasized keeping pressure on Western media outlets and politicians to keep talking about Ukraine and what is happening in the war. He said that without continuously voicing concern about Ukraine, U.S. officials “may not think that it’s important anymore.”

The European Union has given Ukraine €50 billion in financial support. Temnycky said the EU is now in conversation about providing $300 billion worth of seized Russian assets to Ukraine. He said continuing aid and support is important because Russia will not end the war itself.

Putin won re-election as president of Russia on Sunday in an election that was heavily stage-managed, meaning Putin had no real competition. Russia as a country “has to change” in order to retreat from Ukraine and their government should be punished, Temnycky said.

“Many individuals around the world believed that Ukraine would fall within a matter of weeks. There (were) even confiscated Russian documents believing that they would take over the country in three weeks,” Temnycky said. “Now the war is entering its third year.”