The deeper meaning of Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Deeper Well’ gets lost in its repetition

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

When someone hits the ages of 27 to 30, Saturn returns to the same position it was in at their birth – and, according to astrology, Saturn Return is when someone’s life aligns with their true path. Kacey Musgraves’ newest album, “Deeper Well,” explores the concept through reflection and personal development.

Musgraves’ album incorporates Saturn Return on the album’s title track and most streamed hit, “Deeper Well.” The phenomenon has made its way into the music of other artists, especially SZA’s new single “Saturn” and Ariana Grande’s “Saturn Returns Interlude.”

“My Saturn has returned/ When I turned twenty-seven/ Everything started to change,” Musgraves sings.

Released last Friday, Musgraves’ sixth studio album “Deeper Well” is a nod to her country roots while she continues the dialogue about her divorce from country artist Ruston Kelly. Musgraves’ earlier music favors pop with a country twang, while “Deeper Well” leans into her gentler side, expressed through a softer, guitar-based tone.

Unfortunately, the album is painfully repetitive with most songs utilizing a similar slow guitar backing the vocals. The songs’ monotonous nature works great as background music, but it leaves fans wanting more.

There’s a stark contrast between her album “Golden Hour,” full of loving songs about Kelly, and her recent releases about letting go of things that no longer serve a purpose. Musgraves’ “Golden Hour” is a song dedicated to a lover. She said the title and vibe of the album summed up how she felt about her life at the time. She was planning her wedding while she wrote the majority of the album, sitting in the joy of “meeting the right person.”

“I used to get sad/ And lonely when the sun went down/ But it’s different now/ ‘Cause I love the light that I’ve found in you/ Baby, don’t you know?/ That you’re my golden hour/ The color of my sky/ You’ve set my world on fire/ And I know, I know everything’s gonna be alright,” Musgraves sings on Golden Hour.

“Deeper Well” is an updated narrative of Musgraves’ life with a much slower but more realistic tone. She sings about how things that once allured her no longer seem appealing alongside the reality of growing up.

“So I’m gettin’ rid of the habits that I feel/ Are real good at wastin’ my time/ No regrets, baby, I just think that maybe/ It’s natural when things lose their shine/ So other things can glow/ I’ve gotten older now/ I know, how to take care of myself/ I found a deeper well,” Musgraves sings.

The lyrics are an example of a musician maturing, both as an artist and a person. She mentions getting older and learning how to take care of herself through finding a “deeper well,” or more meaning in life, stating that what shines isn’t always gold.

Songs like “Dinner with Friends” articulate Musgraves’ reflective side through a different lens, and the things she would miss when she passes away. She delves into specific events and feelings that make her feel the best — the sweetest moments of life. These simple pleasures-type songs are reminiscent of Musgraves’ previous albums, linking her future in music to her past.

“Lonely Millionaire” stands out on the album because of its fast-paced tune and diverse instrumentals, including a drum and synthesizers. Musgraves sings about how money can’t buy happiness and the danger of wishing for wealth. If other tracks on the album had a similar variety of sounds, the collection would’ve been much more interesting to listen to.

“Deeper Well” is a much more reflective piece than her previous releases, but the repetitive instrumentation weighs down her beautiful writing on what could have been a great album.