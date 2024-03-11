Judah Mintz, Maliq Brown earn All-ACC honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Judah Mintz and Maliq Brown earned All-ACC honors this season, the conference announced Monday. Mintz was named to the All-ACC second team, while Brown was named to the All-Defensive team. They were the only two Orange players to receive all-conference awards.

Mintz was fourth in the conference in points per game with 18.7, finishing the regular season by scoring at least 20 points in the last four contests. North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, Virginia’s Reece Beekman, Miami’s Norchad Omier and Boston College’s Quinten Post accompanied Mintz on the second team.

Brown led the ACC in steals with 69 and was the first center in conference history to lead the conference in steals per game. Bacot, Post, Beekman and fellow UVA player Ryan Dunn were on the All-Defensive team. Brown, who switched to center following Naheem McLeod’s season-ending injury, was fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting and sixth in Most Improved Player voting.

Along with Brown, Quadir Copeland received a vote for Defensive Player of the Year. But Copeland finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting, falling 13 votes short to Pittsburgh’s Ishmael Leggett.

Meanwhile, head coach Adrian Autry was third in Coach of the Year voting, falling behind UNC’s Hubert Davis and Duke’s Jon Scheyer, respectively.