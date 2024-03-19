Jordan Pierre aims to uplift Syracuse, Bronx voices through brand VOICE

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The theme of Jordan Pierre’s second launch of his empowerment brand is “Can’t Fold” – a phrase often used in Brooklyn by those who feel hopeless but understand that their success and failures have a larger impact within their community.

“VOICE to me represents a village, a family, a community,” said Chelsea Reeves, a VOICE brand ambassador. “It embodies the principle of no one being left behind. The brand reaffirms individuals in their values and empowers those who feel unseen and unheard.”

Pierre, a graduate student at Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications majoring in television, radio, and film, is launching the second edition of his empowerment brand Vision, Ownership, Integrity, Creativity, Exposure – or VOICE.

The brand first launched in 2019 to reaffirm SU students and individuals from his hometown community in the Bronx, NY, on the power of their voices. He continues to encourage these individuals to use their various platforms to amplify society’s underrepresented voices. Pierre said he hopes this collection of the VOICE will empower people who may forget that there is a community of people who rely on them.

The launch will occur on March 19 in SU’s Campus Store. Hoodies will be available for purchase and VOICE is donating 10% of each sale to The HumBol Foundation, founded by former Syracuse men’s basketball player and graduate student John Bol Ajak. This May, the foundation can send 50 students from a refugee camp in South Sudan to a school in America. The group is aiming to raise $65,000, so Pierre committed to assisting them in reaching this goal.

On March 3, Pierre received the pioneer award from the People’s AME Zion Church in Syracuse. The award is given in recognition of individuals who exhibit the characteristics of a pioneer in today’s society.

Both Ajak and Pierre are dedicated to helping those who are less fortunate and encourage other SU students to join them in their efforts. Pierre said they believe “it will take a village” to highlight misrepresented voices.

Since the last launch four years ago, Pierre has dedicated his time and effort to embodying VOICE’s motto, “Use Your Platform To Amplify The Voice Of The Unheard.” In summer 2023, he hosted a Back2School drive in Brooklyn, NY. During the same summer, Pierre also held a bookbag drive for kids in Brooklyn and a cookout for the community in collaboration with SU alumni. He strives to not only further his dreams but also to serve his community and reignite a sense of hope, he said.

“No matter how far I go, home will always be home,” Pierre said.

Sebastion Semper, a VOICE ambassador, said Pierre’s brand is a reminder of progress and the work that has yet to be done.

“The VOICE serves as a medium, an instrument for the people,” Semper said. “It’s living proof that all things are achievable through sacrifice and hard work even though some of us may not have been raised with access to the resources that our competitors have.”