Syracuse Common Council to honor Jim Boeheim with street sign near JMA Wireless Dome

The Syracuse Common Council will vote Monday to place an honorary sign for former men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim at the intersection of Irving and East Raynor avenues, according to syracuse.com. The intersection is near the southern approach of the JMA Wireless Dome.

Common Councilor Corey Williams, who represents the district that includes SU’s campus, brought the resolution forward.

Along with Boeheim’s accomplishments in coaching, the council will pay tribute to the former coach’s charitable work through the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, which focuses on local children and supports the elimination of cancer.

Boeheim was previously honored on Feb. 24 during the Orange’s matchup with Notre Dame, which featured a variety of videos and presentations. State Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli and State Senator John Mannion honored Boeheim with a proclamation on behalf of the city of Syracuse that made the date officially “Jim Boeheim Day.”