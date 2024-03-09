Jaheem Hayles places 6th at NCAA Indoor Championships
Courtesy of SU Athletics
Jaheem Hayles finished sixth in the 60-meter hurdles event with a time of 7.73 seconds at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Boston.
Hayles secured his fourth consecutive All-American after reaching his fourth-straight NCAA final. At the NCAA Indoor Championships in 2023, Hayles took fourth place (7.61) in the 60-meter hurdles.
In the NCAA preliminary Friday, Hayles matched his previous season-best time of 7.65, finishing third in his heat and seventh overall. Hayles booked his ticket to the national championship on Feb. 22, when he won gold in the 60-meter hurdles event with a time of 7.65 at the ACC Indoor Championships, earning him his fifth All-ACC honor.
Syracuse’s outdoor season begins March 22 at the FSU Relays in Tallahassee, Fla. Hayles won bronze (13.28) — 0.04 seconds behind first place — in the 110-meter hurdles last year.
Published on March 9, 2024 at 5:11 pm
