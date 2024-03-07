Izabel Varejão ruled out of ACC Tournament

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse center Izabel Varejão did not travel with the team to Greensboro for the ACC tournament due to an illness, SU Athletics announced in a press release Thursday morning.

After an over two-month absence due to a head injury from December to February, Varejão returned to the court on Feb. 8 versus Georgia Tech. She appeared in the Orange’s final seven games, notching a career-high 14 points and seven rebounds in SU’s final regular season game against then-No. 12 NC State.

Following four seasons at Michigan from 2019-22 — but only playing in two seasons — Varejão transferred to Syracuse for her graduate year. Across 15 games (eight starts) in 2023-24, she averaged 6.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while averaging 17.3 minutes when she played.

Varejão’s status for the NCAA Tournament is unknown.