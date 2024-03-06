‘Dune: Part Two’ brings multifaceted characters, relationships to the big screen

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

When “Dune: Part One” released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in 2021, the space epic pushed boundaries of science fiction films while paying homage to the generational novels by Frank Herbert. However, the film was never intended to be viewed at home.

Now that things have returned to normalcy “Dune: Part Two,” director Denis Villeneuve creates a grand spectacle, taking the audience on a journey of wonderfully epic proportions that must be seen on the largest screen possible.

Picking up where the first film left off, “Dune: Part Two” takes place on the desert planet Arrakis, home to the Fremen race and the spice Melange, the galaxy’s most valuable element with the ability to expand the mind and further interstellar travel.

On Arrakis, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) forms an alliance with the Fremen and attempts to overthrow the Emperor (Christopher Walken) and the evil House Harkonnen, who murdered Atreides’ father in the first film. Meanwhile, Paul’s pregnant mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), who is part of Bene Gesserit, an influential secret society, is determined to convince the Fremen race Paul is the “Lisan al Gaib,” or the savior that can bridge space and time.

The film is a technical marvel. After winning an Oscar for the first installment, cinematographer Greig Fraser beautifully photographs action set pieces fit for IMAX. Fraser incorporates clear, expansive shots but keeps even the smallest details in focus.

He also uses sweeping camera movements to build on the large screen format – making moviegoers feel small as he transports them into the world of Arrakis. The film’s cinematography works with a unique sound design and a goosebump-inducing Hans Zimmer score. Don’t be surprised if you hear people humming the film’s main theme song once the credits roll.

All of these elements culminated in the heart-pounding scene where Paul learns to ride a sandworm, a miles-long creature that served as the inspiration for the infamous popcorn bucket. In doing so, Paul takes a step toward connecting with the desert and is accepted as the Fremen’s messiah.

The film creates distinctive looks for the different royal families through costume design and makeup work that’s seamlessly blended into the film’s world. These elements transform the actors and embrace the oddities of this universe created by Herbert.

Zendaya, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh deliver solid performances. Butler plays the terrifying Feyd-Rautha, nephew to the leader of the Harkonnens. Although he isn’t introduced until the film’s second act, Butler’s fighting prowess and unnerving performance are worth the wait.

However, while there are many great actors, each needed more time on screen to further develop their nuances. Somehow, the over two-hour runtime of the film feels too short to explore Dune’s vast worlds.

Furthermore, elements of “Dune: Part Two,” such as the film’s production design and framing in dialogue-heavy scenes, felt much tamer compared to its predecessor. Despite leaning further into religious commentary, “Dune: Part Two” lacks the shots emblematic of religious renaissance paintings which added to the first film’s creepy tonality.

Additionally, where Villeneuve excelled in visual effects in the first film, such as the placement of thousands of figures up against gigantic spaceships and vast plateaus, this film falters. In moments such as Feyd-Rautha’s battle on Giedi Prime, home of the Harkonnens, the visual effects feel disjointed from the in-camera work, taking the audience out of the moment.

Villeneuve recently said, “I hate dialogue…[it] is for theatre and television.” Admittedly, there are points throughout the script where Villeneuve’s apathy for dialogue shows. Other times, lines sound clunky and cliche, lacking any subtext.

However, this is not the case for the characters. The screenplay, written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts, excels at posing deep philosophical questions to the audience and creating complex relationships.

When looking towards the future, Villeneuve is just scratching the surface of Herbert’s universe. With various hidden details and multi-layered characters, “Dune: Part Two” is worth your time and multiple viewings.