DanceWorks Disco brings ABBA hits, student routines to Goldstein Auditorium

After last year’s successful “VOGUE” theme, DanceWorks co-producer Kendall Hymes said the group wanted to meet that “bar” again. Hymes and her co-producer, Gabriella Enriquez, lobbied to center the performance around disco, which Hymes said had “a great ring to it.”

As lights and smoke hit the stage at DanceWorks Disco on Friday and Saturday, Syracuse University student dancers kicked off the evening in sparkly costumes to ABBA’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).” Dancers performed 16 student-choreographed numbers bringing together dance styles like contemporary, jazz, hip-hop and more.

This year, Hymes primarily focused on continuing the organization’s recent online changes and implementing them as co-director on the executive board next year. The organization dedicated more energy to its visual brand and social media content, which Hymes worked on last year as graphics director.

By doing themed photoshoots full of disco balls, they got people excited for the show. Hymes felt that the branding for the show was a success.

In the week leading up to DanceWorks Disco, the cast spent two days on finalizing their entire set. As one dance rehearsed, the rest of the DanceWork’s cast sprawled out through Goldstein Auditorium. Syracuse University junior and choreographer Katie Phillips guided dancers with feedback as she performed with them for her dance, titled “Creeks.”

“It’s really fun seeing your vision come to life,” Phillips said after rehearsing their piece Monday.

The co-choreography chairs, Molly Lindstrom and Stevie Michaels, arranged the first and last dances, which had similar themes. ABBA’s music commenced the DanceWorks Disco, while “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen and the band’s other hits concluded the show.

However, not all of the dances aligned with the disco theme as choreographers had the freedom to choose what they wanted their dances to look like. Some tap dances featured songs like the instrumental version of “Satisfied” from the “Hamilton” soundtrack.

Phillips choreographed a contemporary dance to “Creeks” by Bon Iver, sung by the Nor’easters Choir. The piece was different from the rest of the set because of its focus on grief and how people move on from it, they said.

Phillips was on the executive board last year, choreographing one piece and performed in six. This year, they took a step back to choreograph one number which they also performed in.

“I wanted to be in my piece this year because I know me being in it would affect how it looks to the audience,” Phillips said. “Because I know my dancing style and I wanted more people to dance like me, as opposed to working with people and making them all dance like each other, giving them a better reference of how to dance while I’m actually onstage.”

DanceWorks was different from Hymes’ other experiences with dance. The dances are less technical and more focused on the quality of movement, she said. Being a part of DanceWorks has challenged her to learn from dancers who come from different backgrounds.

Maxine Brackbill | Photo Editor

Seniors Brittany Tandoi and Emily Rotunno choreographed “Generations,” a testament to the ‘90s and 2000s. The hip-hop dance fulfilled their dream of choreographing “Pony” by Ginuwine.

“We have a really strong group of dancers and a really strong group of choreographers,” Hymes said. “I think that they’ll be able to see that in the show. I couldn’t pick my favorite dance – my favorite dance is all of them. They’re all so good.”

One new dancer, freshman Lexi Blank, became involved this year because she danced with someone in high school who was part of DanceWorks. Blank was shown her way around the organization before she even got to SU and was excited for the opportunity to continue dancing.

As a part of the organization, Blank grew closer with castmates and sees herself running for a leadership position on the executive board next year.

“Especially during this week, we’ve all gotten so close. And I love seeing friendships form, watching from afar,” Hymes said. “I met some of my closest friends during tech week. I think that’s definitely been one of the most rewarding things.”

Hymes hopes the show inspires audience members to come and try DanceWorks in future years. Many cast members regret not joining their freshman or sophomore year, Hymes said.

“I hope that they see the magic behind the show,” Blank said. “All the bonds created here are so special and everyone that is here does have a very strong passion for dance… dance is important to all of us.”