Billy Dwan named ACC Defensive Player of the Week

Syracuse defender Billy Dwan has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week. It’s Dwan’s first-ever ACC honor of his career.

Dwan played a crucial role in Syracuse’s two wins this past week. On Wednesday against then-No. 4 Duke, Dwan was the primary defender on reigning Tewaaraton winner Brennan O’Neill. He helped keep O’Neill to just 1-for-11 shooting with two points as the Orange came out with a 10-4 win. Dwan’s defensive unit kept Duke to its lowest scoring total since 2012 as SU defeated the Blue Devils for the first time since 2022.

Syracuse then traveled to Hobart for its first true road game Saturday and came out with its fifth straight win. Dwan played a large role defensively again but also got involved on the offensive end against the Statesmen. Dwan, alongside Saam Olexo, wreaked havoc in transition. Dwan scored two goals on two shots to double his goal tally on the season.

“I think we were just open and found each other,” Dwan said of Syracuse’s transition offense on Saturday. “We did a good job of communicating and telling each other we’re open.”

Syracuse led 6-5 at halftime, but Dwan and SU’s defense locked down in the second half, holding Hobart to just two goals. Over the last three second halves, Syracuse has allowed a combined five goals.