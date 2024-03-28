Hear the best tunes this weekend from jazz to rock tributes

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Mudpit

moss boy & the critters, XO, Sammy Choz and Troy Conner are performing at house show venue Mudpit on Saturday. Each artist is known for their rock sound. The theme of Saturday’s performances is “moshpit” and attendees are encouraged to “dress to mosh,” according to the venue’s website.

When: March 30 at 9 p.m.

Price: $7 presale, $10 at door

The Song & Dance

Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party is performing on Friday night at The Song & Dance. The concert will play hits from artists Korn, Slipknot, Linkin Park and more. The metal DJ group is on its national tour and encourages attendees to “grab your leash, pack your chainsaw and come and get it,” according to the group’s website. Tickets are available for purchase online.

When: March 29 at 9 p.m.

Price: $17.20

Westcott Theater

Couch is performing this weekend at Funk ‘n Waffles. The Boston-based neo-grunge band combines jazz, a cappella and musical theater into their sound. Couch’s music is best known for its “expressive horns, warm vocals, and bubbling synths,” according to the band’s website. Artist Sophia James is also performing with the neo-grunge band. Tickets to see this seven-piece band and James are available online.

When: March 29 at 8 p.m.

Price: $20 – $99

Funk ‘n Waffles

The Rollin’ Rust is performing this Friday at Westcott Theater. This folk-rock group hails from central New York and their unique sound combines classic folk with beats from “crazed festivals” and “smoky southern bar rooms,” according to the band’s website. The Rollin’ Rust was also nominated for a SAMMY Award for their 2023 LP “Road Rats.” Tickets for the show are available online.

When: March 29 at 8 p.m.

Price: $18.22

The 443 Social Club and Lounge

JW-Jones is set to perform at The 443 this weekend. This Canadian singer-guitarist is known for his high-energy blues sound. Jones is also an acclaimed blues artist, receiving a Billboard Top 10 Blues Artist recognition and a JUNO nomination. Jones has also performed with popular singer-guitarists Buddy Guy and George Thorogood. Tickets for the show are available online.

When: March 30 at 7 p.m.

Price: $28.45 – $76.41

Middle Ages Brewing Company

Appetite for Voltage is performing Saturday. This Guns N’ Roses and AC/DC tribute band performs authentic “note for note” renditions of some of rock’s rock hits. Founded in 2017, the band features five artists who have toured with The Ramones, ZZ Top and Motley Crue. Tickets for the show are available online.

When: March 30 at 8 p.m.

Price: $12.83