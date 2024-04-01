Kickoff the beginning of April with these 5 events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

LGBTQIA+ Community Climb Event

Members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community are welcome to attend this week’s community climb event at the Climbing Wall in the Barnes Center at The Arch. The event aims to celebrate and uplift the LGBTQIA+ community through exercise.

When: April 1 from 8:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Barnes Center at The Arch, 023 Climbing Wall

Mindfulness and Meditation: Mindful Reminders – Positive Affirmation Button Decorating

Barnes Center at The Arch Peer Educators is hosting an affirmation button decorating workshop. This event highlights how words affect emotional well-being. Participants will make and take home buttons featuring affirming phrases. All supplies will be provided and participants must register on the Wellness Portal.

When: April 2 from 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Barnes Center at The Arch, 309

Grocery BINGO

Syracuse University, SUNY ESF, Le Moyne College and Upstate Medical University are hosting a grocery bingo event Wednesday. Students can play bingo for a chance to win a grocery gift bag filled with pantry basics. The event hopes to bring awareness to food insecurity on college campuses.

When: April 3 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Maxwell Hall, Auditorium

AAPI Heritage Month Kickoff

Celebrate the beginning of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. AAPI student organizations and university departments are tabling in the Schine Atrium. At 4 p.m., campus community members have the opportunity to learn about upcoming events and to watch student performances. The kickoff event will also highlight the annual Anti-Asian Hate Crime Exhibit.

When: April 4 from 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Schine Student Center, Atrium

Late Night Ice

Kick off April with a late-night skate at Tennity Ice Skating Pavilion, while listening to your music requests. Admission and skate rental is free. Attendees are required to register on the Wellness Portal.

When: April 5 from 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Tennity Ice Skating Pavilion