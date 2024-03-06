Adam Sandler’s ‘Spaceman’ performance leaves fans disappointed

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

In modern cinema, plenty of comedians have transitioned into more dramatic roles. Over the last few decades, Adam Sandler has emerged as an unlikely talent in the genre.

In 2019, his unhinged performance in “Uncut Gems” garnered substantial praise. And nearly 20 years ago he delivered a career-defining performance in filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Punch Drunk Love.” Through these films, Sandler showcased his ability to let go of his goofy gags in favor of serious, unnerving characters who are difficult to sympathize with, yet captivating to watch.

However, he struggles to capture his prior nuance in the role of Czech astronaut Jakub Procházka in the science fiction drama “Spaceman.” Sandler’s performance is a huge step back from the success viewers have seen him reach.

“Spaceman” follows Procházka as he helplessly wanders through the cosmos on a solo mission to Jupiter. While battling a failing marriage, he is visited by Hanuš, a giant spider voiced by Paul Dano. Hanuš helps Procházka venture into his mind, relive his life and evaluate the issues with his relationship with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan).

Before its release, the film garnered attention for its cast and director: Sandler in a dramatic role with critically acclaimed filmmaker Johan Renck – also known for the television series “Chernobyl.”

Unfortunately, Renck was unable to translate his television success into film. “Spaceman” is deeply flawed, from lazy writing and sloppy pacing to non-existent character development. Sandler is not completely at fault for his performance, as any actor would struggle to deliver lines as one-dimensional as the ones featured in this film.

When he is on the phone with Lenka, it is supposed to be a scene filled with emotional payoff. However, the dialogue adds no depth to the conversation, and makes an otherwise important moment in the movie incredibly stale and cold.

“You tried hard to know me,” Procházka says. “I am so sorry I never made a real effort to know you.”

The speech is so basic and formulaic that it just takes away from the overall weight of the scene.

Sandler also doesn’t do the character any favors. He has forsaken his past anxiety-riddled, borderline sociopathic protagonists in favor of an isolated astronaut with a calm demeanor.

Even with his repertoire of dramatic roles, it is difficult to take Sandler seriously in “Spaceman,” as his delivery does not match the character’s intention. When Procházka first encounters Hanuš, Sandler’s expressions are over the top, ruining the scene’s tension.

Sandler’s comedic background, and the angry people he usually plays in those films, has made him excel with characters who have strong emotions. However, “Spaceman” does not allow Sandler to play to his strengths because, being that he’s alone for much of the film, there’s no one else to bounce off of.

The movie tries to delve into metaphysical themes of life and its cyclical nature. This attempt leads to its biggest flaw – its lack of identity – because it wants to convey a meaningful story without a real premise.

While there have been worse science fiction movies in the past couple of years, I truly believe no film has been more of a letdown than this one, and no performance has been more disappointing than Sandler’s.

I hope Sandler and Renck are both able to bounce back from this film and once again find their footing in genres or mediums that better display their talents. Sandler is still a very talented dramatic actor and Renck creates complex adaptations, but “Spaceman” does not properly showcase their skills.

Hopefully, future projects will bring more promise to audiences but, until then, all we can do is wait.