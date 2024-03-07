LETTER FROM THE EDITOR

Dear readers,



Both Syracuse basketball programs are on the rise. The women's squad notched its highest Atlantic Coast Conference finish (third place) since 2015-16, while the men's team delivered its first 20-win regular season in six years. Now, they each barrel toward the 2024 ACC Tournament with a chance to make magic in March.



Syracuse's women's head coach Felisha Legette-Jack has spurred the program's return to prominence in just her second season at the helm. Legette-Jack's group has been bolstered by Saniaa Wilson, a bruising post presence who packs a unique punch in a deep frontcourt, and led by Dyaisha Fair, who has put together a historic 2023-24 campaign yet still searches for more national recognition.



As for the men's side, the Orange weathered midseason adversity and blowout losses to complete a late-season surge and salvage the first year of the Adrian Autry era. While Gerry McNamara provided a major impact among SU's roster in his debut season as associate head coach. Plus, multi-faceted center Maliq Brown kept Syracuse steady through his breakout sophomore season.



The Daily Orange's 2024 ACC Tournament Guide tells the biggest stories from Syracuse's men's and women's basketball squads as they each try to win their first-ever ACC title.





Thanks for reading,

Cooper Andrews | Sports Editor