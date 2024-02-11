Trei Thorogood breaks his own school record at Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

The Syracuse track and field team returned to action with a pair of meets as the distance runners headed to the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, MA while the sprinters and hurdlers competed in the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C. At Clemson, Trei Thorogood broke his own school record in the 200-meter while in Boston Benne Anderson became the first Syracuse true freshman to clock a mile under four minutes.

Thorogood set a new school record in the 200-meter with a time of 20.86. He broke the previous SU record of 21.05, which he set just two weeks ago while also in Clemson.

No SU athlete competed in the finals in the 60 meter events. Taleea Buxton finished 19th (8.42) in the prelims, but did not run in the semi-final stage. Shaleah Colaire notched 19th with a career best of 8.37 in the women’s 60 meter hurdles, reaching the semifinals. In the men’s prelims, Jaheem Hayles came in 10th with a time of 7.82. Isaiah Lewis ranked 29th (8.12) and Naseem Smith crossed 32nd (8.15).

Next came the 60 meter dash. Kahniya James placed 60th in the prelims with a time of 7.69 in the women’s event and Thorogood landed 12th (6.68) in the men’s race. Elijah Mallard completed the men’s 400 meter dash, slotting in at 43rd with a personal best of 47.94.

On Saturday, James ranked 49th in the women’s 200 meter with a career best time of 24.33. Colaire crossed 66th (24.94), rounding out the competition in Clemson.

In Boston, Syracuse had three personal-bests in the women’s 3000 meter competitions. Rylie Lusk came in 43rd (9:20.74) while Sophia Jacobs-Townsley finished 65th (9:29.64) and Baneet Bains in 102nd (9:39.65). All three recorded their best ever times at SU.

To close out Friday, Justus Holden-Betts hit a personal record in the women’s mile with a time of 4:52.05, crossing 98th and Olivia Joly placed 102nd in the 5000 meter.

Saturday brought more personal-bests for SU athletes in Boston. Alexander Segarra came in 99th at 1:55.62 in the 800 meter. Ryder Kriley also ran his fastest ever time in the event (1:57.27).

Anderson made SU history, when he became the first true freshman to complete a sub-4 minute mile. He finished the race in 3:58.78 and placed 32nd.

The last event was the men’s 5000. Perry Mackinnon was Syracuse’s highest finisher in 24th (13:34.49), setting a school indoor 5k record. He was followed by Paul O’Donnell in 37th, Alex Comerford in 68th, Sam Lawler in 80th, Silas Derfel in 103rd and Assaf Harari in 115th.

On Feb. 17, the Orange have their final regular season indoor meet of the season when they compete in the Marc Deneault Invitational in Ithaca, N.Y. The ACC Indoor Championships are Feb. 22-24 in Greensboro, N.C followed by the NCAA Indoor Championships March 8-9 in Indianapolis, IN.