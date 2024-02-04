Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse Track and Field was back in action this weekend competing in the Harvard Crimson Elite in Cambridge and the Fast Trax Invite in Utica. The events took place over the course of Friday and Saturday.

On Friday in Boston, Syracuse failed to reach any podiums. Freshman Taleea Buxton placed sixth in Women’s 60 meter hurdles. She was just over a half second behind the leader and was the only Freshman to race in the finals. Junior Kahniya James reached the final for the Women’s 60 meter dash and recorded a time of 7.62, coming in eighth place. On the men’s side, Seniors Naseem Smith and David Peters reached the finals of the 60 meter hurdles and placed sixth and eighth respectively. In the Men’s 400 meter dash Junior Xayvion Perkins finished in 16th place with a time of 50.54 seconds.

At the Fast Trax Invite in Utica, Freshman Shayla Ford placed first in Women’s 400 meter with a time of 59.29 seconds. Ariel Haywood finished 19th in the same event (1:09.10).

Junior CJ Fox also placed first in the Women’s 60 meter hurdles with a time of 9.04 seconds. Fellow Junior Olivia Etienvre placed second only .27 seconds behind Fox.

The Orange also placed first in the Women’s mile. Junior Caroline Kirby won with a time of 5:06.50. Freshman Leah Futey earned third finishing about 10 seconds behind Kirby. Tess Fitzmaurice, Bethany Steiner and Reilly Zink finished fifth, sixth and seventh respectively. Syracuse also took 12th (Olivia Shattuck), 20th (Taylor Mascetta), 21st (Lucy Zombek) and 34th (Kayla Harding) place. In the Women’s 800 meter final Sophomore Lizzie Bigelow finished ninth with a time of 2:28.49.

The women left Utica with three first place finishes and five total podium spots. The men weren’t as successful as Junior Samuel Mutiso got second in the first round of 60 meter hurdles but did not complete the final.

The teams return to action next weekend with the Clemson Tiger Paw Invite in South Carolina and the David Hemrey invitational in Boston.