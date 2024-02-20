The ‘mob wife’ aesthetic is a perfect blend of organized crime, street style

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

From “blueberry milk nails” to “brown sugar makeup,” TikTok has a name for every lifestyle trend known to man. The “mob wife aesthetic,” which has blown up in recent months, is no different. While the style has existed for decades, the viral trend has cemented it in internet history.

The “mob wife” aesthetic was popularized on TikTok through influencer Sarah Jordan Arcuri, the self-proclaimed “Mob Wife Aesthetic CEO.” The style quickly took off, with celebrities like Hailey Bieber donning an oversized fur coat and sunglasses at night. The aesthetic originates from Hollywood’s mob wives from primarily Italian crime media such as Carmela Soprano in “The Sopranos” or Lorraine Bracco in “Goodfellas.”

A fur coat and an expansive, black wardrobe distinguish the style. “Mob wife” emphasizes wealth in clothing and accessories such as maximalist authentic gold jewelry, designer shoes and a gigantic fur coat. The look is classic and has existed for years but suddenly has a viral name.

Francis Ford Coppola, who directed “The Godfather,” commented on the trend, saying, “I heard the ‘mob wife aesthetic’ is making a comeback.” Then he compared the style to its original inspiration – Diane Keaton as Kay Corleone and Talia Shire’s character Connie Corleone in “The Godfather.”

The trend shifts the focus of these films from the male characters to their female counterparts, along with their wardrobe and makeup.

An essential part of the style is the attitude. It is unapologetically confident, a person who doesn’t care what others think and is about to blow the bank at the Valentino store.

Another part of the “mob wife” appeal comes from being the accessory to a man. The sex appeal comes from the danger of being connected to organized crime. However, the trend doesn’t necessarily promote the lifestyle, despite what many influencers have to say.

The expensive nature of the trend creates a disparity between those who can participate in the trend and those who can’t. There are ways to combat this from thrifting to using items people may already have. While it’s a cool look, the style is truly nothing new. TikTok trends often reinvent something that’s existed for years.

The aesthetic quickly gained attention, but backlash came just as fast. While the internet has brought up several grievances, one of the most significant complaints comes from the Italian-American community. The “mob wife” aesthetic heavily emphasizes Italian stereotypes and fashion, with influencers commonly referencing Italian luxury designer bags such as Versace or Prada as a “must-have” for the style.

TikToker Olivia Mancuso went viral on the page @hardcoreitalians for speaking out against the style. She references how many videos paint a “caricature” of Italian culture. She uses examples such as having a family member going to prison being used as what makes a “real” Italian, pointing out how the trend could be construed as tone-deaf.

Another influencer, @heymisskelsey, who gives lifestyle advice on TikTok and Instagram, notes the style isn’t a lifestyle people should aspire to. She compares “mob wife” to other styles, such as the “clean girl” aesthetic, which has things to desire, such as organization and healthy eating, while the “mob wife” style only offers a life of hardship, glamorizing organized crime.

The trend has its ups and downs, with concern from influencers while being encompassed into popular culture. Some of the complaints are legitimate, but it’s an internet consensus that it’s here to stay.