Syracuse women’s lacrosse climbs to No. 4 in Week 3 Inside Lacrosse Poll

Syracuse women’s lacrosse (2-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has been ranked No. 4 in the Week 3 Inside Lacrosse Poll, released Monday. The Orange have climbed three spots in the poll following an upset win on the road versus then-No. 2 Notre Dame to open ACC play.

ND was SU’s third top 10 matchup through its first four games of the 2024 season. After dropping two of the first three games versus then-No. 1 Northwestern and then-No. 9 Maryland, the Orange bounced back to take down the Fighting Irish.

Versus Notre Dame, SU came out firing, scoring three of the first four goals of the contest. But ND’s attack, led by All-American Jackie Wolak, quickly answered and finished the first quarter leading 6-5. Syracuse struggled to keep up in the second quarter, recording just three shots on goal and one goal, leading to a 10-6 halftime deficit.

But in the third quarter, Syracuse’s attack duo of Olivia Adamson and Natalie Smith stepped up, combining for five of six SU goals in the frame. The Orange outscored ND 6-1 in the third, entering the fourth quarter with a 12-11 lead. SU continued to chip away in the fourth while holding Notre Dame out of the offensive zone, resulting in a 16-14 win.

Following their first conference matchup of 2024, the No. 4 ranking is the highest of the season for the Orange. Syracuse returns to the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday to face Duke with a chance to move over .500 for the first time this season.