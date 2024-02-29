Emma Ward leads Syracuse’s attack. One day, she hopes to serve in the FBI.

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Emma Ward’s interest in joining the Federal Bureau of Investigation came from watching “The Blacklist,” an American crime series thriller on NBC.

While recovering from her second ACL tear in consecutive years, all Ward could do was stay in her bedroom in Babylon, New York. She couldn’t play lacrosse and needed a way to stay entertained. So, like any other 16-year-old, Ward resorted to watching Netflix.

She scrolled through the selection but decided to watch reruns of her favorite show. The drama-filled encounters of Elizabeth Keen (played by Megan Boone) and Raymond Reddington (played by James Spader) captured Ward’s attention and acted as “her therapy,” according to Ward’s father, Maurice.

She knew the television series wasn’t entirely realistic, but she was enticed by its thrilling lifestyle.

“She’s definitely not a person that can sit at a desk,” said Jalen, Ward’s older brother.

“She always has to be moving around or doing something.”

Ward is known for her work on the field, scoring 183 points in her first three seasons with Syracuse. Yet, she hopes to one day be known for her work as a special agent in the FBI. Lacrosse is still Ward’s main focus, but at SU, she’s delved deeper toward her off-the-field goals.

Ward’s interest in the career path was enhanced by watching television, but it also stems from her uncle, Ed Tracy. After decades in law enforcement as a border patrol officer, Tray is now a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

He often shared unique stories with Ward and Jalen when they were younger, grabbing Ward’s attention with his ability to travel and complete unique daily tasks. Now as an SU senior, she often picks Tracy’s brain to squeeze out any information from him.

“Throughout the years, she’s seen things that I’ve been involved in and I think that there’s an excitement about it,” Tracy said. “I’ve done so many different things and they change every single day. I think that’s something that definitely interested her in pursuing this field of law enforcement.”

Law enforcement figures have been ever-present in Ward’s life. Maurice served in the military directly after high school and two close neighbors and family friends serve as officers in the Suffolk County and Nassau County Police Departments. According to her father, Ward’s environment has shaped her thought process.

“She’s always two or three steps ahead,” Maurice said. “On the lacrosse field, in the classroom or whatever it is. She just has this neat ability to see things.”

For a field that requires constant attention to detail and activity, Ward has no shortage of energy. As a young athlete, she bounced around town and rarely sat at home. Ward’s mother, Jaqui, said she often went from one lacrosse practice to another and even tested her physicality by playing football.

“I could never see myself sitting in a lab or behind a desk and that’s where wanting to be an agent came in,” Ward said. “I want to be out in the field doing field work and things of that nature.”

In high school, when Ward had time to relax with her family, she often indulged in television shows based around criminal investigations. Besides “The Blacklist,” shows like “Criminal Minds,” “NCIS,” “Law and Order,” and “Chicago P.D.” captivated her.

According to her family members, when Ward is home from Syracuse, they watch “On Patrol: Live,” a reality TV docu-series that follows law enforcement agencies around the United States, every Friday night. Ward treats it as a test of her skills rather than a form of entertainment.

Maurice said Ward can point out specific details that no one else in the family sees, often spoiling the outcome based on a prior minute detail. As she’s taken more classes at SU, her skills have only strengthened.

Ward was a psychology major but could add a second because of college credits she carried over from high school. Ward added forensics to pair with psychology — a common combination for those looking to enter law enforcement.

“The connections between forensic science and psychology are most evident when considering crime as it relates to both perpetrators and victims,” SU’s Forensics Executive Director Kathleen Corrado said in an email to The Daily Orange. “Forensic Psychology applies clinical assessments to issues within the legal justice system.”

At SU, Ward has taken classes like Forensic Pathology, Bloodstain Pattern Analysis and most notably, Firearm and Tool Examination. The course educates students on firearm safety and the history of weapons. For most of the semester, the curriculum consists of learning about weapons from a theoretical angle, including ammunition development, firearm manufacturing, specialized weapons, silencers and altered firearms.

In the final weeks, the course moves from the classroom to the firing range, featuring live demos and, at times, hands-on experience.

“When you go to a crime scene, you not only have to know how to handle yourself. You have to be aware of what other people are doing as well,” said Matthew Kurimsky, Ward’s professor in the course. “You have to be able to identify unsafe situations so that you can work to correct them.”

Playing for Syracuse, Ward uses a similar mental skill set that she plans to utilize in her career. SU attack Natalie Smith said Ward often rallies the team and points out crucial details after every goal.

Smith says the attack unit views Ward as the “eyes on the field” who sees things others might not. For Ward, working through passing lanes to find open teammates is just like solving puzzles as a detective.

“I love solving problems,” Ward said. “And I think on the field it’s kind of like connecting the dots. And being a police officer or FBI agent, you’re connecting the dots to try to solve crime. So I think the two kind of coincide like that.”

Despite being three years older than his sister, Jalen said he finds himself shaking his head in awe of Ward’s drive and intelligence. Even as a member of the Babylon Fire Department, Ward’s poise leaves him impressed and assures him she’ll shine in her future endeavors.

“Emma is full steam ahead. Nothing is gonna get in her way,” Jalen said. “If you ask her to do a task, the task will be done. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it.”