No. 19 Syracuse falls to No. 12 NC State 75-71 in OT to finish regular season

Syracuse had the chance to make history. Since the program started in 1971, SU’s regular season wins record sat at 23, set in 2016. That year Syracuse made its first National Championship game but since then, it’s been a turbulent time. The Quentin Hillsman scandal in 2020 and eventual resignation left SU reeling.

But just three years later, Syracuse returned to prominence under the tutelage of Felisha Legette-Jack and put itself on the verge of setting its record for regular-season wins. The only thing standing in Syracuse’s way was North Carolina State, a team it hasn’t beaten since 2017 and in a building — William Neal Reynolds Coliseum — it’d only won in once before.

The odds were stacked against Syracuse. It’s been that way the entire season. From being picked ninth in the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference poll to overcoming numerous double-digit second-half deficits, Syracuse has been used to playing with its back against the wall. Thursday night was no different. But this time, it was too much for the Orange to overcome.

No. 19 Syracuse (23-6, 13-5 ACC) couldn’t cap off its historic regular season with a win, falling to No. 12 NC State (24-5, 12-5) 75-71 in overtime. Dyaisha Fair once again led the Orange in scoring with 26 points but was held in check down the stretch with just three points across the fourth quarter and overtime. Georgia Woolley and Izabel Varejão added 14 each, but it wasn’t enough for SU in the end.

With less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, Syracuse needed a bucket to keep its potential record-setting game alive. The Orange led by four at one point in the fourth quarter, but let their lead evaporate as NC State led by two.

Fair controlled the ball at the top of the key, kicking to Varejão in the corner. Her 3-pointer fell short, but Alyssa Latham corralled a board inside and was fouled giving her two free throws with 0.1 seconds on the clock. Latham knocked down both her shots to send the game to overtime.

Each team started overtime tentatively, but SU was the first to blink. After two and a half minutes of scoreless basketball, Fair was swiped by Zoe Brooks who went the other way and got fouled by Fair before hitting two free throws. Syracuse answered through Sophie Burrows, who knocked down her first 3-pointer of the game from the corner as SU led by one. NC State responded as Aziaha James scored on a back cut to put the Wolfpack back in front. After an empty possession, Madison Hayes drove by Varejão to put SU up three.

After another Syracuse miss, it looked like the Orange would get the ball back after James seemingly air-balled a 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock. But after review, it was determined the ball hit the rim, resetting the shot clock with just 20 seconds remaining. Saniya Rivers was fouled and split the two free throws as NC State led by four. Fair hit two free throws to cut it back down to two, but Rivers iced the game at the line with two makes afterward.

The Wolfpack entered Thursday’s contest on a two-game losing streak for the first time all season, and they started the contest playing like a team trying to get back on track. Boosted by buckets from James and Mimi Collins, NC State scored six straight to lead 11-5 early. But then Syracuse went back to what’s worked all season, relying on Fair and Woolley for offense.

Down four, Fair controlled the ball from the left wing, before using her signature step-back move and draining a shot to get the Orange within one. A couple of possessions later, Woolley drove the baseline and pulled up for another jumper to put Syracuse up 16-15 with 4:05 left in the first quarter. Fair followed up with another 3-pointer from the right wing before Woolley got another tough look to go from the baseline.

Fair and Woolley combined to score 19 of Syracuse’s 25 first-quarter points on just one missed shot, but SU’s inability to corral defensive boards came back to bite it. NC State pulled in seven offensive rebounds and despite a 65% shooting first quarter, Syracuse led by just four after Kyra Wood’s put-back at the buzzer.

Though, SU’s offense cooled off in the second — going the first three minutes without a field goal. Yet its defense kept it afloat as the Wolfpack had a two-minute drought of its own. Varejão scored a down low to put Syracuse up 29-23, then blocked a shot on the other end, spearheading a Fair transition layup.

But then Fair started to go quiet, and NC State started guarding Woolley tighter. SU’s one-two punch hit just one shot in the second quarter and the Orange paid the price with just a 4-for-22 effort.

After the lead was cut to two, Woolley forced a tough mid-range step-back which rimmed out and led to runout from Rivers who finished through contact. Rivers then drained a 3 from the corner — her 10th point of the half — and the Wolfpack ended the first half on a 16-4 run to lead 38-35.

NC State began the second half trying to pound the ball inside with buckets from Collins and River Baldwin, but went on a five-minute stretch without a field goal. Woolley scored a second-chance bucket in transition before setting up Fair on a 3-pointer as SU scored 10 straight to gain a 47-42 lead midway into the third quarter.

But NC State started getting in a groove on the offensive end, sparked by Brooks. The freshman dished to Baldwin for an easy layup and then hit a mid-range shot to tie the game at 52-52. In the final seconds of the third, Brooks fired a pass to Rivers down low who was fouled. Rivers’ ensuing two free throws put NC State back in front.

And despite their best efforts, the Orange ran out of gas in overtime and NC State came up with enough plays to finish a tight win.