Syracuse women’s basketball drops to No. 19 in latest AP Poll

Syracuse women’s basketball has been ranked No. 19 in Monday’s latest AP Women’s College Basketball Top 25 Poll. The Orange have dropped two spots in the national poll following a 13-point home loss to Duke and a comeback win over Pittsburgh.

Felisha Legette-Jack’s SU squad has now earned a top 25 ranking in each of the previous six weeks. The Orange are the fourth-highest rated team from the Atlantic Coast Conference in the country, and are currently placed second in the ACC before their final game of the regular season against No. 12 NC State. Syracuse’s 23 wins are the most the program has had in a single campaign since 2015-16 when it advanced to the National Championship.

Though, the Orange were handed a damning 58-45 loss to Duke on Feb. 22. SU put up a lot of its worst offensive numbers of the season against the Blue Devils. It shot a season-low 25% from the field, a season-low 18.8% beyond the arc and made fewer shots (14) than the amount of turnovers it committed (15).

Syracuse bounced back on senior day against Pitt, where the Orange got past a slow start to overcome an 11-point deficit in a 63-53 victory. Fair dropped 15 fourth-quarter points in her last regular-season home game at SU. But Syracuse’s rough outing versus Duke defined the past week, as the Orange showed struggles to maintain a fluid half court offense while weathering a full-court press by the opposition — a game plan they’ll have to find an answer to heading into March.