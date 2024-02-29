From folk music to hip-hop tributes, find it all at this weekend’s concerts

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Song & Dance

Tanner Usrey is performing this weekend at The Song & Dance. The Texas native is known for his country storytelling and rock ‘n roll energy. He most recently released the deluxe edition of his album “Crossing Lines” in November 2023. Tickets are available for purchase online.

When: March 1 at 7 p.m.

Price: $26.44

Westcott Theater

Come Back to Earth, a Mac Miller tribute band, is set to perform at Westcott Theater this Friday. The band commemorates Miller by performing some of his most popular hits like “Self Care,” “The Spins” and “Small Worlds.” Tickets for the tribute show are available online.

When: March 1 at 10:30 p.m.

Price: $20

The Cage

Five-piece folk-rock band Froggies is coming to The Cage for a Saturday afternoon performance. The group’s show will be the first of The Cage’s spring 2024 season. All proceeds from the show will go to Food Access Healthy Neighborhoods Now, an organization that aims to establish a grocery store on Syracuse’s south side. Venmo @DominicBrancoli for presale tickets.

When: March 2 at 4 p.m.

Price: $7 presale, $10 at the door

Funk ‘n Waffles

Ben Blujus Band will take center stage this weekend at Funk ‘n Waffles. The rock and reggae band has been performing in the central New York area for the last 10 years. Ben Blujus “brings a high energy set list of innovative music bound to catch your ear,” according to the band’s Facebook.

Tickets for this show are available online.

When: March 2 at 8 p.m.

Price: $13.07

Middle Ages Brewing Company

Gold Dust Gypsies is set to perform this Saturday at the Middle Ages Brewing Company. The Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks tribute band is a seven-piece group from upstate New York. The band performs the greatest hits from Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks such as “The Chain,” “Dreams” and “Go Your Own Way.” Tickets for the show are available online.

When: March 2 at 8 p.m.

Price: $18.99

Disclaimer: Daily Orange Editor-in-Chief Anish Vasudevan is a member of FEƎM, the host of Froggies’ charity show Saturday. He did not influence the reporting on this story.