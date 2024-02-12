Celebrate Valentine’s Day with these 5 events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

SWEet Surprises: Candy Grams

The Society of Women Engineers is hosting an event celebrating loved ones this Valentine’s Day. Buy a candy gram bag for $3 and share the love with your best friends at the Schine Student Center Monday afternoon. The candy grams come with a personal note and can be picked up anonymously.

Where: Schine Student Center, Atrium (Table 3)

When: Feb. 12 from 12 until 2 p.m.

Black Beauty Expo

In an event put on by the Black Student Union, Office of Multicultural Affairs and National Association of Black Accountants, Black cosmetologists are displaying their expertise at the Schine Underground. Black hairdressers, barbers and makeup artists are styling and sharing their professions.

Where: Schine Underground

When: Feb. 13 from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Wor(l)ds of Love: Valentine’s Day Poetry Celebration

As part of their 50th anniversary celebration, join the Department of Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics for a celebration featuring poetry centered around global love. The event also includes music, dance and prose.

Where: Life Sciences Atrium

When: Feb. 14 from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m.

Art Break: Valentine’s Version

Take a break and relax this Valentine’s Day by crafting at the Syracuse University Art Museum. Make friendship bracelets for everyone you love — from your partner to your dog. Everything you’ll need is provided and everyone is welcome to join.

Where: Syracuse University Art Museum

When: Feb. 14 from 12 until 3 p.m.

Valentine’s Day Professional Portraits

Show your resume some love this Valentine’s Day with a fresh professional portrait. There’s no required RSVP or reservations, so show up when you’re free between classes. While not required, wearing a professional shirt is strongly encouraged.

Where: Schine Student Center, 128

When: Feb. 14 from 2 until 4:30 p.m.