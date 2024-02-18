Syracuse track and field competes in Marc Deneault Invitational

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse track and field placed seven podium appearances in its final meet before the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Championships. On Saturday, the Orange made the short trip to Ithaca to compete in the Marc Deneault Invitational hosted by Cornell.

In the hurdle events, SU dominated. On the men’s side, sophomore Emanuel Joseph placed first with a time of 7.89 seconds. Senior David Peters and junior Xayvion Perkins took home third and fourth respectively as they were separated by less than one hundredth of a second.

Sophomore Peyton Rollins finished in second in the women’s event with a time of 8.67 seconds, just 0.04 seconds from first. Junior CJ Fox placed fifth (8.89). Rollins and Fox took the top two spots in their qualifying heat.

The Orange also dominated in the 60 meter dash. For the men, junior James Nmah won with a time of 6.898. Senior Daijon Richards was not far behind as he just missed out on the podium, placing fourth.

In the women’s 60 meter, junior Kaleia Arrington placed second, as her time of 7.77 was only 0.06 seconds off the lead. Fellow junior Morgan Marshall placed fifth with a time of 7.92.

The mile run also featured another Orange podium appearance. In the men’s race junior Gabriel Planty finished in second place with a time of 4:16.62. The event featured over 50 athletes and three more Syracuse runners placed in the top 20. Alex Herbst placed seventh (4:23.66), Patrick Malone placed 16th (4:29.55) and Ryder Kriley placed 19th (4:29.93).

The women’s event resulted in three Orange athletes with times in the top half. Lizzie Bigelow placed ninth (5:20.95), Olivia Shattuck placed 14th (5:24.91) and Lucy Zombek placed 21st (5:35.26).

In the women’s 200 meter, Arrington continued her big day with a second place finishing in second behind Brianna Beckham of Cornell. Arrington ran a time of 25.58 seconds. In the women’s 400 meter, freshman Shayla Ford placed fourth with a time of 1:00.26. In the women’s 3000 meter, junior Tess Fitzmaurice finished in fourth place.

After a successful week that featured several podium appearances and multiple first place finishes, the Orange next compete in the ACC Indoor Championships from Feb. 22-24 in Greensboro, N.C.