No. 9 Syracuse throttles Vermont 20-7 in season-opening victory

There is a real sense of urgency in central New York this February. Head coach Gary Gait commented on it two days before Syracuse’s season-opener, reflecting on its failures to meet the evergreen goal the last two seasons — make the NCAA Tournament and compete for the national championship.

“The disappointment level has become very high the last couple years, these guys feel that they can do it and they’re capable of doing it,” Gait said. “It’s just a matter of how they come together.”

Versus Vermont (0-1, 0-0 America East Conference) Saturday, every single unit for Syracuse (1-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) came together in its 20-7 win. After being reliant on the magic of Joey Spallina throughout last season, new transfers led to its third 20-goal game since Gait took over as head coach. The defense, under new defensive coordinator John Odierna, delivered its best performance since a 22-6 win over St. Bonaventure last fall. And, most importantly, the faceoff unit dominated against an inexperienced Vermont side with a win percentage 15% higher than last year’s average.

Heading into the weekend, Gait and his staff knew they were facing a “totally different” Vermont squad compared to last season. In 2023, the Catamounts were mostly carried by Brock Haley and David Closterman, who finished with 52 and 49 points, respectively. Closterman has since graduated from the team.

Vermont did return Tristan Whitaker, who finished third in scoring and made the All-AEC Second Team in his freshman season. It showed its reliance on Whitaker early, getting the ball in his stick to reset the offense seven minutes in. He easily spun away from two defenders, bouncing it past Will Mark to give Vermont a 1-0 lead.

The changes for SU’s squad are not as dramatic as the Catamounts, Gait said Thursday, but there were some key differences offensively. Princeton transfers Sam English and Jake Stevens filled the void of Jackson Birtwistle, who was out with a lower-body injury. And instead of Cole Kirst, Lehigh transfer Christian Mulé got the start.

Mulé was the first transfer to make an impact, catching a no-look pass from Finn Thompson at the doorstep before tying it at 1-1. Two minutes later, Mulé caused Mason Bardwell to turn over the ball. Stevens picked it up, locating Luke Rhoa at the crease to give SU the lead, one it maintained for the rest of the game.

No. 9 Syracuse scored nine second-quarter goals as it built up a large lead early over Vermont in an eventual 20-7 season-opening victory. Jacob Halsema | Staff Photographer

Stevens and English scored their first goals in a Syracuse uniform 35 seconds apart from each other in the second quarter. Stevens found the back of the net first, receiving the feed from Mulé, who freed up space on the left side with a pump fake. Then, English set a pick for Spallina, who quickly returned the favor and set up an easy shot from 15 yards out.

Mulé scored again a minute later, cutting from X before slotting in a pass from Owen Hiltz. His placement behind the cage was intentional as Gait said Mulé’s two-handed ability grants them a second option at X outside of Spallina.

Stevens, English and Mulé’s goals gave the Orange a 6-2 lead less than five minutes into the second quarter. Their scores were part of a 5-0 run and a nine-goal period that put Syracuse in complete control with a 12-5 halftime lead.

Naturally, Spallina also played a big part in the offensive onslaught. Instead of creating his own shot, he awarded a quick clear from SU’s defense by setting up a pole goal for Billy Dwan. With three minutes left in the first half, he noticed a defensive meltdown from the Catamounts, finding an unmarked Rhoa for the easiest score of the evening.

Out of halftime, Vermont still had issues with Spallina, who continued to rotate with Mulé on stationing at X. From his normal spot, Spallina cut to the front of the net three minutes into the second half.

With his back facing the cage, he whipped the ball over his right shoulder and past goalie George Egan. For the Orange’s next goal, he used a behind-the-back for a pass instead, hitting Stevens in perfect stride as he cut to the crease. The behind-the-back goal and assist gave SU a 15-6 advantage.

Spallina and the rest of the attack had so many opportunities because of the strong performance by Mason Kohn and John Mullen. After Syracuse finished last season with the ninth-worst faceoff percentage nationally, its faceoff unit was the major question heading into the year. Spallina wasn’t worried preseason with Kohn’s and Mullen’s additions.

“Our faceoff play will be better, so when teams score one to two goals they won’t be scoring a third and fourth right off the draw. We’ll be able to get the ball and calm things down,” Spallina said. “I think many games won’t be getting away from us this year.”

Kohn and Mullen combined to win 67.7% of the faceoffs, including six straight in the third quarter. Kohn won the first three against Henry Dodge, clawing his way through three Vermont players to secure the third. Mullen easily won the clamp against Walter Zhao on the fourth before Spallina dished it to Stevens. Kohn won the final two versus Zhao too.

Overall, Dodge and Zhao were no match Saturday, unable to fill the shoes of Tommy Burke, who recorded the third-best faceoff percentage in the country last year. Like Spallina predicted, the Orange’s new faceoff duo calmed down any comeback attempt from the Catamounts, leading Syracuse to a 10-point advantage before the fourth quarter.

Kohn was slow to get up after one of the final faceoffs of the third period, leaving Mullen to work at the X for the rest of the evening. But he had no issues, winning three straight faceoffs as Syracuse’s backups finished the night.