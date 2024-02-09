No. 23 Syracuse survives back-and-forth contest, defeats Georgia Tech 62-59

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse had a chance at redemption. Just over a year ago, the Orange traveled down south to face a Georgia Tech team that was 0-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. SU seemed to have an easy win in the bag against a lowly Yellow Jackets team, until it didn’t. A tie game after three quarters turned disastrous when Syracuse shot just 5-for-18 and was outscored 21-10 over the final 10 minutes, leaving the Orange with more questions than answers.

This time around, Syracuse led by one as the fourth quarter approached. But unlike in 2023, it was a back-and-forth affair down the stretch. And this time, the Orange didn’t collapse late, keeping their composure and grinding out a victory.

Syracuse (19-4, 9-3 ACC) pulled off a tight 62-59 win over Georgia Tech (14-10, 5-7 ACC). The two teams went back and forth, combining for 11 lead changes and nine ties, but the Orange came up with just enough down the stretch despite a poor shooting night from Dyaisha Fair (5-for-18) who was coming off a season-high 38-point performance against Boston College. The point guard came up with clutch plays down the stretch to finish with a team-high 17 points.

Similar to 2023 — a game with nine ties and five lead changes — Syracuse and Georgia Tech weathered a narrow first quarter. The Yellow Jackets hit two straight shots on their opening two possessions: First, a Kara Dunn runner in the lane followed by a Sydney Johnson 3 in the corner. But SU responded with seven straight, a Kyra Wood finish inside was sandwiched in between two Fair buckets and the Orange led for the first time.

With 5:23 left in the first quarter, forward Izabel Varejão returned for the first time since Dec. 4 after being held out due to an undisclosed injury. In her first offensive possession, Varejão hit a mid-range jumper, then set up Alyssa Latham the next time down the floor to tie the game at 11-11.

Syracuse and Georgia Tech continued to trade buckets and despite the Orange shooting 53.85% from the field in the first quarter, the Yellow Jackets’ three 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes were the difference, leading 19-17.

SU’s defensive struggles bled into the second quarter as Georgia Tech got whatever it wanted on the offensive end. A lazy closeout from Saniaa Wilson led to a foul on a 3-point attempt from Rusne Augustinaite. Dunn — Georgia Tech’s leading scorer with 15.3 points per game — then hit a mid-range jumper and GT led by seven less than one minute in.

Fair responded with a couple of jumpers, but Georgia Tech kept answering. The Yellow Jackets took advantage of a 3-for-11 start to the second quarter, jumping out to a 31-23 advantage.

But as Georgia Tech looked to gain separation, Syracuse started locking down. The Orange forced the Yellow Jackets to miss their final six shots of the quarter and go the final five minutes scoreless, yet they scored just three points in the final three minutes of the half and trailed 31-28 at the break.

Syracuse used its defensive momentum to carry over into the third quarter. Kayla Blackshear tried putting up a layup inside, but Latham knocked it away and Varejão — who got the start in the second half — pulled in the rebound. The ball was dished off to Fair who got dribble penetration into the lane and kicked to Georgia Woolley for a corner 3-pointer. Woolley’s first field goal put Syracuse in front for the first time since the first quarter.

Back-to-back scores from Tonie Morgan broke a nine-minute Georgia Tech drought, but Latham and Varejão answered as Syracuse led 39-35.

Dunn then tried initiating the pick and roll with Blackshear but her pass went out of bounds. The next time down the floor, Sophie Burrows slid her feet when Blackshear tried driving by her forcing the forward into a travel, her fourth turnover of the game.

Woolley hit two straight jumpers to complete an 8-0 Syracuse run to go up 43-35, its largest lead of the game. But Georgia Tech proceeded to score eight straight to tie the game, capped off by an Aixa Wone Aranaz bucket inside.

After Blackshear put Georgia Tech back in front on the first possession of the fourth quarter, Fair banked in a floater for her first made field goal since 8:47 left in the second quarter as SU led by one.

But five straight missed shots, Georgia Tech stormed right back in front, jumping out to a three-point lead after a Dunn layup. Varejão broke the drought after she made an off-balance fadeaway jumper plus a foul to tie the game at 53-53 with 4:16 left.

The two teams continued to go back and forth but a Varejão bucket put Syracuse up 60-59 with just under two minutes remaining. Georgia Tech had the chance to take the lead with 37 seconds left, but Latham deflected an inbound pass which led to Fair getting fouled, who split the ensuing free throws to put Syracuse up two.

Out of a Georgia Tech timeout, Morgan pulled up from the free-throw line, but missed long as Latham forced a jump ball giving Syracuse possession. Fair made the first free throw and missed the second, yet Latham corralled another rebound.

Latham attempted to ice the game at the line, but missed both her attempts from the charity stripe, giving Georgia Tech one last shot. Augustinaite missed a deep 3, though Blackshear secured the board. When the ball was kicked out to Morgan, her foot was out of bounds — sending the ball back to Syracuse which ran out the clock on its win.