University Union’s upcoming Y2K-themed event to highlight student musicians

University Union announced Monday that the organization will host a Y2K-themed student showcase — featuring Mimicking Mars, After Hours and Nick Jessop — on March 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Schine Underground.

Mimicking Mars is an alternative indie band composed of Syracuse University students Darius Baharlo, James Dawson, Josh Leviseur and Jeremy Lanuti. They have previously performed at local venues like The Lost Horizon and Al’s Wine and Whiskey Lounge.

After Hours, which was formed in October 2023, features Bella Terano, Max Kanefsky, Darius Baharlo, Kiera Walsh and Goldie Singer — all SU freshmen. The band competed at Mudpit’s Battle of the Bands and has played venues like Funk ‘n Waffles in downtown Syracuse.

The only solo artist in the lineup is DJ Nick Jessop, a senior in the Martin J. Whitman School of Management.