Syracuse stays at No. 5 in Week 1 of Inside Lacrosse Poll

Syracuse women’s lacrosse (0-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) remained ranked No. 5 in Inside Lacrosse’s week one poll, which was released Monday morning. After being ranked fifth in the preseason poll, SU remains in the same spot despite dropping its opening game to No. 1 Northwestern Saturday 18-15.

The Orange opened the 2024 season facing the defending national champions on the road. In the first quarter, they were severely overmatched at the draw circle, allowing the Wildcats’ offense to score eight first-quarter goals. But after the tough start to the season, SU head coach Kayla Treanor changed her defensive philosophy, switching from a zone to man-to-man defense. The Orange ended up winning the final three quarters 13-10, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the six goal deficit to start.

In the loss, Syracuse was led by Olivia Adamson, who scored six goals, and Emma Ward who tallied five points. Defensively, Delaney Sweitzer rebounded from a difficult first quarter to end with a .419 save percentage. Also, in her first collegiate game, freshman Kaci Benoit starred, defending Tewaaraton winner Izzy Scane for the final three quarters and holding her to just two points during that span.

Following the opening loss, SU quickly gets back to work as it faces No. 18 Army Wednesday followed by No. 9 Maryland Saturday.