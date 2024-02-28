SU relying on pitchers Madison Knight, Lindsey Hendrix to elevate ACC success

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Despite starting the year at 8-6, the performances of starting pitchers Lindsey Hendrix and Madison Knight can carry Syracuse to its first-ever above .500 Atlantic Coast Conference record since joining the conference.

Both have accumulated solid numbers for the Orange in the past — Hendrix sported a 2.62 ERA in 2022 and Knight had a 2.99 as a freshman last year. In 2023, their production wasn’t consistent as Hendrix posted a lowly 4.30 ERA.

Though now, Hendrix boasts a 1.73 ERA through SU’s first 14 games in 2024. Her rebound is a potential sign that Syracuse’s pitching can hold strong in the ACC this season.

Pitching depth hurt the Orange in 2023. Other than Knight, SU’s pitchers held ERAs of 4.30, 6.41 and 10.50. In ACC battles, Syracuse registered the fourth-worst ERA in the conference (4.81). But if Knight emulates her success from last year and Hendrix continues her strong play, they can make for a dominant pitching tandem.

In 2023, Hendrix or Knight alternated as the starter in every ACC contest and were forced into lengthy outings. In three matchups versus North Carolina from April 15-16, the two pitched in all but two innings in a series the Orange only won one game in.

SU saw multiple conference series where it struggled to play tight, and often had to rely solely on Knight in the circle. In their series against then-No. 6 Florida State from March 17-19, the Orange were run-ruled twice, but held their own in a 5-1 loss with Knight starting. Hendrix started the other two, with her and SU’s relievers falling flat in 10-0 and 8-0 losses.

Cole Ross | Digital Design Editor

In a series from March 4-5 versus then-No. 4 Clemson, Knight threw 8.1 innings and gave up just one run. Yet across the remaining 7.2 innings, SU allowed 12.

With Hendrix’s improvement this season, Syracuse’s one-two punch has been much stronger. She boasts the 14th-best ERA in the ACC and sits at sixth in the conference out of the 15 pitchers who have tossed more than 25 innings.

Hendrix has been the driving force behind SU’s victories, too. She is 5-0 in six starts thus far and threw for over five innings in each win, including a complete-game shutout against Southeast Missouri State on Feb. 17 and two six-inning shutout performances.

Lingering issues have grown with Knight, however. SU’s top pitcher from last season is just 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA so far in 2024. But in her seven appearances, Knight has consistently kept Syracuse close with its opponent.

Her lone loss occurred this past weekend against Sam Houston State, where she gave up three runs early, only lasting 2.1 innings. Britney Lewinski came in and shut out the Bearkats for the remainder of the game. Still, the problem was not Knight. SU scored just two runs against SHSU’s Mika Vento, who entered the game with a 24.16 ERA.

Knight has also done just enough for Syracuse in higher-scoring contests, like Coastal Carolina on Feb. 9 and Southeastern Louisiana on Feb. 16. Relief pitching hurt the Orange in both games, giving up late runs in two eventual defeats.

Against Coastal Carolina, SU had a one-run lead in the bottom of the fourth. Lewinski had two outs and a runner on first, and gave up a two-run home run to Iyanla De Jesus.Versus Southeastern Louisiana, the Orange’s offense fought back from down two to tie the game. But again, the relief pitching stumbled as Julianna Verni threw two wild pitches and hit a batter, allowing the Lions to take a late two-run lead to seal SU’s fate.

Though, Knight still has flashed similar production to what she experienced last year. In eight combined innings versus Campbell, Evansville and Louisiana at Monroe, Knight didn’t let in a single run, allowed just two hits and struck out 10 batters. As the Orange enter conference play, their potential starts with if both Knight and Hendrix can deliver against top competition.

Syracuse’s ACC slate starts with a tall task, as it takes on No. 6 Duke from March 1-3. The Blue Devils have the fifth-best batting average in the nation (0.385) and also are fourth in the country in runs per game (9.07). Knight and Hendrix’s performances will prove crucial versus Duke, a series which could help determine SU’s outlook in the ACC.