7 Syracuse runners earn All-ACC honors at ACC Indoor Championships

The Syracuse track and field team traveled to Boston, MA, for the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Championships Thursday through Saturday. At the meet, SU finished with seven All-ACC honors.

Athletes who placed first through third in events won first-team All-ACC honors while those who placed fourth through sixth earned second-team honors.

Syracuse first picked up points in the 5000-meter. On the men’s side, Perry Mackinnon finished sixth with a time of 13:53.02, giving him second-team All-ACC honors. Alex Comerford landed 12th (14:02.92) and Paul O’Donnell notched 13th (14:03.72).

In the women’s race, Savannah Roark crossed seventh with a time of 16:14.95, while Ellie Lawler was 10th (16:23.60) and Rylie Lusk was 11th (16:27.74).

On Friday, Elijah Mallard ran a school record in the 400-meter prelims (47.38) but missed the finals by 0.01 seconds. Trei Thorogood narrowly missed the finals in the 60-meter dash, landing 0.002 seconds out of the necessary eighth-place slot and taking tenth with a time of 6.746.

The final day of action brought more strong finishes for the Orange. Freshman Benne Anderson took eighth in the men’s mile (4:00.94). Jaheem Hayles earned gold in the 60-meter hurdles, giving him first-team All-ACC honors and the fifth All-ACC recognition of his career.

Also in the 60-meter hurdle finals, Anthony Vazquez crossed 5th (7.95), earning him second-team All-ACC honors. Emanuel Joseph finished seventh (8.02) and Naseem Smith took eighth (8.08).

In the short-distance events, Taleea Buxton earned fifth and second-team All-ACC with a personal best time of 8.38 in the women’s 60-meter hurdles. Thorogood earned fourth (21.13) in the men’s 200, handing him All-ACC recognition.

Later on Saturday, Mackinnon finished 20th in the men’s 3000, followed by Comerford in 23rd, Sam Lawler in 25th, O’Donnell in 26th and Silas Derfel in 28th. In the women’s 3000, Roark slotted at fifth (9:07.22) to give her second-team All-ACC honors.

The Syracuse men finished 10th out of 15 teams with 26 points in its events while the Syracuse women placed 15th with 10 points. Next up for the Orange is the NCAA Indoor Championships from March 8-9.