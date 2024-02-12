Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse has been ranked No. 19 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll. The rankings were released just one day after SU upset then No. 15 Louisville 73-72 as well as a 62-59 win over Georgia Tech on Thursday. This is the highest ranking ever under second-year coach Felisha Legette-Jack after being ranked No. 21 earlier in the season.

The Cardinals were the third ranked team Syracuse has beaten this season after beating just one in Legette-Jack’s first season. On Jan. 25, the Orange went on the road to defeat then-No. 13 Notre Dame — the biggest win in the Legette-Jack era to that point — which posed the question, is Syracuse the team to beat in the ACC? Despite tough losses to Virginia Tech at home and Louisville on the road in recent weeks, SU’s most recent win begs the question once again.

Against Georgia Tech, the Orange trailed by three halfway through the fourth quarter, but grinded out a win. Then against Louisville, SU found itself behind once again. This time it trailed by nine with less than seven minutes remaining, but again Syracuse rallied. Syracuse trailed by one with under 10 seconds left as Dyaisha Fair caught the ball on the wing. After getting by Olivia Cochran, she intentionally fouled Fair, giving Syracuse two free throws and the ball. Fair knocked down both and the Orange wound down the clock to hold on for their 10th ACC victory of the season — more than its total in 2023.

“We don’t have quit in us. No matter how much we get down…it doesn’t matter. We have to play until the last horn sounds and you really never know what can happen if you don’t,” Fair said after the Louisville win.

With four games left in conference play, Syracuse plays just one ranked team — No. 3 NC State on Feb. 29 — and the Orange have a legit shot at an ACC regular season title.