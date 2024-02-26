OttoTunes, Groovestand showcase ‘Pitch perfect’ a cappella talents at collegiate competition

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

For Syracuse University sophomore Frankie Gambino, a cappella group Otto Tunes’ performance at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) felt like one of the best times the group had ever performed their set.

The crowd was on their side, and almost half of the audience was made up of supporters. Friends from SU traveled five hours round trip to cheer them on.

“It was an insane turnout and I honestly don’t think that OT (Otto Tunes) would have performed at the level that we did without the crowd cheering as loud as they were,” junior Logan Wagner said. “(It was special) knowing that we had so much support in that audience.”

On Saturday, SU groups Groovestand and Otto Tunes traveled to New Jersey for the ICCAs, the high-level a cappella competition known for its role in “Pitch Perfect.” Groovestand placed third and Otto Tunes placed second; Otto Tunes will go on to compete at the semifinals in Buffalo, NY, on March 9.

Nine groups participated in the competition. Groovestand includes all genders, while others were all-female and all-male groups.

“All nine groups were in the same division and, as daunting as that was, it also really showcased the range that a cappella has as an art form,” Otto Tunes member Myers said. “Not just vocal range but the different forms that a group can take and seeing how that looks on stage and appreciating the subtle differences.”

Groovestand has not entered a competition since a virtual contest in 2021, and Otto Tunes has not competed since 2018. This year, the groups felt it was time to return to competition, according to Groovestand member Isabella Thier, and they auditioned for the ICCAs in the fall.

For Groovestand, the rehearsal process began immediately after winter break. The fast turnaround was difficult, but the final product was rewarding, member CC Cosenza said.

Otto Tunes began rehearsing at the beginning of the fall semester, and debuted the set at Cockappella, their annual fundraiser for testicular cancer, said Myers. This semester, they made adjustments to the set until they felt that it was competition-ready.

“We’ve made it an iterative process,” Myers said. “It’s been a really long road, but we’ve gotten a lot of joy out of the process.”

Because no one had competed before, emotions and energy were high Saturday. Despite nerves and anticipation, the groups performed well and were proud of what they accomplished, Thier said.

“That possibility of disappointing the guy next to you is scary, so I was nervous going into it,” Wagner said. “And then I just blacked out on stage and then when we sang our last chord. I was like, ‘Oh my God, that was awesome.’”

The competition was also a chance for SU’s a cappella members to meet other singers from outside of Syracuse. At one point, Wagner visited the dressing room of opponent Pitch Please! from Northeastern University to “jam out” together.

“(Some of us were) just now realizing how tight-knit the a cappella community is, not just in Syracuse,” Wagner said. “It’s really awesome to see how nice and passionate and just into everyone’s craft people are.”

For Thier and Cosenza, the tight-knit community of SU a cappella (ACCSU) has changed their college experience. Starting on their first day, they both felt accepted and welcomed into the group.

Groovestand is primarily composed of seniors, along with several underclassmen. Knowing that it was their last big performance together made the group emotional.

“We were all celebrating that we got third and then I saw, I looked to the side and all of the seniors were hugging each other and that just broke my heart,” Groovestand member Alessandra Barlas said. “Preparing for ICCAs, we all got so close … so it’s gonna be even more bittersweet when the seniors have to leave.”

Otto Tunes has fewer seniors in their group, so it was exciting to watch new members celebrate their first semester in a cappella with such a big moment, Wagner said. He sees hope in the members, both for the future and for next week’s competition.

“I mean, at its core, (a cappella is) making music without instruments … it’s just really special to be able to share that beyond our own college campus,” Myers said. “To be able to go to a place where it’s really appreciated for the art form that it is, I find that really special.”