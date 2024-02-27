Olivia Adamson wins IWLCA Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse attack Olivia Adamson has been named the IWLCA Offensive Player of the Week, the association announced Monday. In the Orange’s win over then-No. 2 Notre Dame Saturday, Adamson notched six points on four goals and two assists.

At halftime, SU trailed 10-6. But Adamson tallied two goals and one assist in the third quarter to help the Orange command a 12-11 lead heading into the fourth. With five minutes remaining in the game, Adamson scored the Orange’s 16th goal, leading them to a 16-14 win.

After posting career-highs in points (51) and assists (21) in 21 games as a sophomore, Adamson has already notched 20 points and seven assists in four games thus far in 2024. She’s also scored 13 goals, which is tied with senior Natalie Smith for the team lead.

The award is the first IWLCA honor for Adamson in her SU career and the first for a Syracuse player this season.