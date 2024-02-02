No. 21 Syracuse’s offensive struggles continue in 81-69 loss against No. 16 Louisville

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Coming off its second-worst shooting performance of the season in its loss to then-No. 19 Virginia Tech, No. 21 Syracuse needed a bounce-back performance facing No. 16 Louisville on the road.

Instead of throwing a 2-3 zone at the Orange as the Hokies did, the Cardinals played a variety of different defenses. Louisville applied double teams to Dyaisha Fair while playing man-to-man, along with a zone that SU rarely found the soft spots against.

For the second consecutive game, the Orange’s offense drastically struggled. Shooting 36.2% from the field, Syracuse (17-4, 7-3 ACC) notched its third-worst shooting percentage of the season in its 81-69 loss against No. 16 Louisville (19-3, 8-1 ACC). SU struggled immensely from inside the arc, shooting 25-for-69 from 2 and 11-for-23 from the free throw line. The loss marked the first time this season SU has lost back-to-back games.

Facing the No.1 seed in the ACC, Syracuse’s offense was in disarray early. Alaina Rice missed the game’s first shot while Louisville’s defensive pressure forced Georgia Woolley into a turnover and Alyssa Latham to travel on the Orange’s next two possessions.

This allowed the Cardinals to take a 4-0 lead, but star point guard Fair got it rolling offensively as the Orange made their next six shots. Despite facing double teams from the Cardinals even beyond the 3-point arc early, Fair maneuvered her way into the mid-range and drained a fadeaway jumper.

Woolley brought the Orange within one after creating her own shot in the mid-range, but Fair ignited SU’s next three baskets. On a fastbreak, Fair scooped in a beautiful up-and-under reverse, then after facing another double team, she assisted a Woolley mid-range jumper. On the ensuing possession, Fair fired a beautiful pass into the paint for an easy layup for Kyra Wood, giving Syracuse a 10-6 lead.

Throughout the remainder of the opening period, Syracuse and Louisville traded baskets, but the Orange left points off the board. Syracuse entered Thursday as the fourth-best offensive rebounding team in the country and the Orange corralled six offensive boards in the first quarter, but only notched two second-chance points. Additionally, Syracuse got to the free throw for seven attempts, but it made just two of its shots.

Despite its missed opportunities, Syracuse led 21-14 after one, but the Cardinals quickly capitalized on the Orange’s poor offense to open the second. After five consecutive misses to finish the first, Syracuse started the second with six more misfires to go with four turnovers.

Spearheaded by Kiki Jefferson, who scored eight of her 21 points in the second quarter, the Cardinals opened the first three and a half minutes of the second on a 10-0 run, taking a 24-21 lead. Saniaa Wilson got the Orange back on the board after a post-up bucket, but SU went on another two-minute scoring drought.

After a layup from Rickards gave the Cardinals a 30-23 lead, Fair was again blitzed by Louisville’s defense. But like she had early in the first quarter, Fair sliced through the pressure to find Woolley, who drained a 3-pointer for her eighth point of the game. Syracuse responded with a defensive stop and got the ball ahead to Fair, who went coast-to-coast to bring the Orange within two.

Fair worked her way to the free throw line on SU’s next possession, and after a 1-for-5 first quarter from the line, split the attempts, failing to tie the game. Despite only 19.2% of its points coming from 3, the 329th lowest in Division I, Sydney Taylor hurt the Orange from distance. Taylor, a 28.2% shooter from deep entering the matchup with SU, drilled a catch-and-shoot triple from the left wing giving Louisville a four-point lead.

Fair tried responding with a 3 on the other end, but missed off the back iron as Louisville rebounded the ball and quickly pushed it up the floor. From nearly the same spot, Taylor drained another catch-and-shoot attempt, quickly erasing the Orange’s 6-0 run.

Since Fair’s layup 3:45 before halftime cut Louisville’s lead to two, the Orange remained without a field goal until Fair drove in for a last-second layup before halftime, cutting the Cardinals’ lead to 40-36. SU scored its other three points from the free throw line, but it only shot 50%, bringing its game total from the line to a dreadful 6-for-13.

On their first five possessions of the second half, the Orange turned the ball over once while missing all four of their shots from the field. This allowed the Cardinals to score the first four points of the third quarter, but then SU received much-needed scoring from Rice. In the first half Rice — Syracuse’s third-leading scorer — was 0-for-5 from the field, but she drilled a 3, cutting Louisville’s lead down to seven.

A minute later, Woolley made her second 3 to bring the Orange within six, but Rickards immediately pushed the pace and scored a driving layup. Fair missed from the other end, but after a Woolley steal and Wilson offensive rebound, SU got the ball to Rice in the corner and she drilled her second 3 to bring Syracuse within five.

Despite their success from 3, the Orange were 0-for-7 from inside the arc to begin the third, which quickly caught up to them. Over the last five minutes of the third, Syracuse was held to four points on 0-for-5 shooting from the field and 4-for-8 shooting from the free throw line, facing a 60-47 deficit after three quarters.

A hustle defensive play from Woolley ignited a Louisville turnover to open the fourth quarter, and Fair canned a 3 off a jab step to bring SU within 10. The Orange had two chances to cut Louisville’s lead to single digits, but Fair, Woolley and Rice all couldn’t connect on jumpers.

Louisville also struggled to begin the fourth, being held scoreless for the first nearly four minutes, but SU couldn’t chip into the deficit. Woolley went 1-for-2 from the free throw line three minutes into the final frame, but the Orange’s next score didn’t come for another two and a half minutes, still trailing by 10.

Syracuse had back-to-back impressive come-from-behind wins against Clemson and then-No. 15 Florida State in January, but it didn’t have a late run in it to comeback against the Cardinals on the road, falling by double digits.