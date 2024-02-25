Syracuse loses to Northwestern State, Louisiana at Monroe on 2nd day of Best on the Bayou Classic

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

As Northwestern State cut the deficit to one in the sixth inning, Julianna Verni walked two batters to load the bases. Lady Demons second baseman Taylor Williams then drove in two runs with a single, officially eliminating Syracuse’s lead it held for the first five innings.

After walking another batter, Jessie DiPasquale took Verni’s spot on the mound. But the pitcher allowed three more runs in the frame.

Syracuse (8-5, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) lost both games of its doubleheader Saturday in the second day of the Best on the Bayou Classic. Despite leading 6-0 in the first two innings versus Northwestern State (8-9, 0-0 Southland Conference), the Orange fell 11-8. In the second contest versus Louisiana at Monroe (10-5, 0-0 Sunbelt Conference), Syracuse also lost 4-1.

SU’s opening game began with Lindsey Hendrix taking the mound. Hendrix showcased her control by quickly retiring the first two batters. Northwestern State’s third batter Ashlyn Walker popped out to end the frame.

In the bottom half of the first, Syracuse exploded offensively. With Taylor Posner’s ground out and Rebecca Clyde’s hit-by-pitch, Syracuse loaded the bases, setting the stage for Vanessa Flores and Madelyn Lopez to drive in three runs.

The Orange added on in the second. Kelly Breen hit a single in her first at bat of the day. Then Foster’s sacrifice bunt pushed Breen to second. Angel Jasso singled to left field, sending Breen home.

Jasso stole second base and moved to third on a wild pitch by Aly Delafield. After Posner walked, she quickly stole second. Clyde again delivered, lacing a two-RBI single to score Jasso and Posner.

The tide began to turn in the third inning as Northwestern State found its rhythm at the plate. A sequence of home runs from Williams, Tristin Court and Walker suddenly cut Syracuse’s lead to 6-4.

In the top of the fourth inning, NSU further closed the gap with a run due to a Syracuse infield error. Bailie Ragsdale scored on a ground out from Sophia Livers, making it a one-run game. Syracuse struggled to respond in the bottom half. Despite getting runners on base, SU ended the inning without capitalizing on its opportunities.

The Orange again loaded the bases in the fifth inning but couldn’t extend their lead. In the sixth inning, Northwestern State scored five to go up 10-8. NSU eventually extended its lead to 11-8 by benefiting from another Syracuse infield error. As Ryleigh Denton sealed the game after striking out Posner, Syracuse dropped its first game 11-8 to NSU.

Syracuse then was dominated in the second match against the Warhawks. After the first scoreless inning, the Orange’s batting failed to replicate its efficiency of the first game. Louisiana at Monroe grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second.

SU conceded its last runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning. The Warhawks established a 4-0 lead over the Orange with two runs in the frame. Syracuse scored its first run in the final inning but it wasn’t enough as SU fell 4-1 and dropped both games.