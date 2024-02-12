Syracuse ranked No. 5 in Week 1 of Inside Lacrosse Poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s lacrosse (3-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has been ranked No. 5 in Inside Lacrosse’s week one poll, which was released Monday. The Orange began the season as the No. 9 ranked team — the highest of Gary Gait’s three year tenure — but three comfortable wins against Vermont, Colgate, and Manhattan, the Orange rose four spots.

Syracuse entered 2024 with plenty of questions, many of which still remain, but its first three games may have quieted some doubters. The Orange offense has been firing on all cylinders averaging 18 goals per game, including a 20-goal effort against Vermont. Joey Spallina has been at the center of everything, with 26 points — 16 being assists through three games in 2024.

It hasn’t been all Spallina so far with attackers like Lehigh transfer Christian Mulé and Owen Hiltz combining for 24 points to add to a dangerous attack. But a big part of Syracuse’s success so far has come at the faceoff X, with Tufts transfer Mason Kohn and freshman Johnny Mullen controlling possession for SU. Kohn has gone 47-for-61 so far, despite competing at the Division I level for the first time.

After three comfortable wins against lesser opponents, Syracuse faces its first true test of the year against No. 4 ranked-Maryland. The Orange started 3-0 last season, but fell 15-12 against the Terrapins.