Syracuse men’s lacrosse falls to No. 7 in Week 3 Inside Lacrosse Poll

Syracuse men’s lacrosse (4-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has been ranked No. 7 in the Week 3 Inside Lacrosse Poll released Monday. Last week SU dropped one spot to No. 6 after its first loss of the season against then-No. 4 Maryland. The Orange bounced back with a 18-7 win over Utah yet they still fell another spot in the latest rankings.

Against Utah, SU dominated all facets of the game, boosted by a 9-for-9 start at the faceoff X from Mason Kohn. Joey Spallina continued his dominance with a seven-point performance (3 goals, 4 assists), to bring his point total to 36 in 2024. The Syracuse defense also held Utah scoreless for 34 minutes, starting in the first quarter and extending into the fourth.

Versus weaker opponents this season, Syracuse has taken care of business. Its first three games against Vermont, Colgate and Manhattan ended in comfortable wins. Maryland was the first blemish, but the Orange responded with an emphatic win over Utah.

Now the easy portion of Syracuse’s schedule is over. SU welcomes No. 5 Army to the JMA Wireless Dome Wednesday. The Black Knights jumped the Orange in the rankings, moving from No. 7 to No. 5 following a 15-7 win over Mercer.