Following a three-game week to open the season, Syracuse faced then-No. 4 Maryland and Utah. The Orange took a one-goal lead heading into the fourth quarter against the Terrapins but lost after a controversial no-goal in overtime. SU bounced back against the Utes last Wednesday, coming out on top 18-7 in a sloppy noon contest.

Now, the Orange welcome No. 5 Army to the JMA Wireless Dome. The Black Knights upset the Terrapins in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season before losing to Penn State. Syracuse hasn’t defeated the side since 2020, losing the last two matchups by a combined 11 goals.

Here’s what our beat writers expect to happen Wednesday when No. 7 Syracuse (4-1, Atlantic Coast Conference) takes on No. 5 Army (3-0, Patriot League):

Zak Wolf (4-1)

Signature win

Syracuse 14, Army 12

This is the type of game where you need your big players to show up and I expect Joey Spallina to do so. Against No. 4 Maryland, Spallina was held relatively quiet with a goal and two assists while guarded by Ajax Zappitello, one of the best defenders in the country. If Syracuse wants to pull off the upset, Spallina needs to have a big night. He leads the team in points (36), but most of them have come against lesser opponents. This is Spallina’s chance to fully get Syracuse back into the national spotlight.

The game against Maryland was supposed to be SU’s breakthrough, but it fell just short in overtime. Led by Spallina, this time it’ll be a different story. But beating Army won’t be an easy task by any stretch of the imagination. The Black Knights were a split second away from possibly making the Final Four last season and are returning a large portion of their roster.

Army plays an aggressive brand of defense, but I think Syracuse can take advantage. With SU’s ability to operate in tight spaces and fire off quick passes, its offense will get the better of Army’s defense. I expect late goals from Spallina and Michael Leo to be the difference in what will be a tight game down the stretch.

Cooper Andrews (5-0)

Taking care of business

Syracuse 12, Army 10

Gary Gait’s squad hasn’t beaten a ranked opponent at the Dome since March 26, 2022, when Syracuse defeated No. 10 Duke 14-10. The Orange are 0-8 at home versus ranked teams since then. Two contests after SU’s tease against then-No. 4 Maryland, where it showed an ability to compete with top programs, it’s high time for Syracuse to deliver a season-defining home victory.

Daunting preseason expectations have not quelled despite a narrow loss to the Terrapins. Yet the Orange are entering a potential make-or-break scenario versus the Black Knights, a game that could determine their true national outlook.

Army is one of the nation’s top defenses. It allowed just over nine goals per game last season, and has returned the majority of its back end difference makers. If Syracuse is going to establish itself among the country’s best, it needs to flex its muscle in the attack and take down a ferocious Black Knights defense. I’m predicting at least six points for Spallina, Leo and Luke Rhoa to provide some crucial insurance goals and for an improved SU defensive unit to curb Army’s offense and protect home territory.

Anish Vasudevan (5-0)

No more nightmares

Syracuse 14, Army 13

In the last two matchups between Syracuse and Army, the Black Knights completely had the Orange’s number. Syracuse’s defense faced nightmares in Brendan Nichtern and Bobby Abshire, who combined for 24 points through the 2021 and 2022 contests. But John Odierna’s unit can sleep soundly Tuesday night with Nichtern and Abshire long gone from the college game.

Jackon Eicher and Reese Burek are leading Army’s attack with 10 points apiece, but their impact is slim compared to Nichtern and Abshire. With the Maryland and Utah games now under their belt, I think Will Mark, who is coming off a season-high in saves against the Utes, and the rest of SU’s defense can keep the Black Knights at bay.

The issue is that the Orange’s defense might get tired. We’ve already talked at length about Mason Kohn’s impact on this team and how he’s made up for the abysmal possession gap of the 2023 season. Army’s Will Coletti is currently second-best in the country, so Kohn can’t turn in a performance similar to what he did against the Terrapins. But I don’t think he will, giving Syracuse’s attack enough chances to stay out in front.