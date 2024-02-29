Beat writers agree Syracuse will complete season sweep over Louisville

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

For the first time since a five-game winning streak from Dec. 5 to Dec. 30, Syracuse has at least three consecutive victories. SU picked up victories at NC State, and at the JMA Wireless Dome over Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.

In all three games, Syracuse saw leads slowly dwindle but held its ground down the stretch. It’s averaging 86.3 points per game in the last three games, recently dropping 84 on Virginia Tech. Judah Mintz tallied a game-high 29 points, while three other players scored in double-figures in SU’s final home game of the season.

The Orange now travel for two more regular season games, facing Louisville Saturday. On Feb. 7, Syracuse defeated the Cardinals 94-92 behind Chris Bell’s career-high 30 points and eight 3-pointers.

Here’s how our beat writers think Syracuse (19-10, 10-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) will fare on the road against Louisville (8-20, 3-14 ACC):

Cole Bambini (22-7)

Make it 4

Syracuse 84, Louisville 81

Being the visiting team has resulted in some up and down performances for the Orange. But riding with momentum, I see Syracuse defeating Louisville to pick up its fourth consecutive win.

Louisville is one of the worst teams in the conference, and prior to its game against Duke Wednesday, it had a tough three-game span with losses to Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Boston College. Syracuse has been riding some strong offensive momentum, scoring at least 80 points in the last three games.

Just like the first matchup, I think this game might come down to the wire. Louisville has nothing really to play for, aside from moving itself up the bottom third of the ACC standings. Syracuse can’t take Louisville lightly, and will need to stop Skyy Clark and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield if it sees itself escaping the KFC Yum! Center with a win.

Henry O’Brien (20-9)

Hot streak continues

Syracuse 89, Louisville 81

Even as some bracketologists give SU a shot, the more realistic outcome seems like the NIT, which would be no shame for a program that has been stuck in the mud for the previous two seasons. With another win over Louisville, though, there could be a little more chatter for the Orange.

They are playing some of their most consistent offense of the season, averaging 86.3 points per game over the last three matchups. Syracuse also played quite well at home against Louisville, scoring 94 points, the most it has recorded in an ACC game this season. With Mintz scoring 21 points and Maliq Brown becoming a more proficient passer, SU will have another effective outing.

But instead of playing the cozy confines of the Dome, the Orange must go to the intimidating KFC Yum! Center. OK, maybe the Yum Center isn’t the most intimidating place to play a basketball game, but SU has struggled on the road. What gives me confidence in this three-game win is that Syracuse won in Raleigh over NC State, so expect the hot streak to continue.

Tyler Schiff (23-6)

Time to win out

Syracuse 88, Louisville 85

Though their first matchup garnered a nail-biting 94-92 scoreline, the Orange never looked out of sorts against Louisville. They weathered opposing guard Clark’s 23-point outburst calmly and secured victory on a heads-up play from Mintz and Quadir Copeland.

Like Syracuse has experienced in recent outings, no matchup problems should emerge at the KFC Yum! Center. During the tail end of this season, Brown has held his own against names like Armando Bacot, DJ Burns Jr. and Lynn Kidd. So, Huntley-Hatfield shouldn’t pose too much of a challenge.

Mintz, who has scored a combined 50 points in his last two games, is on a tear — seemingly fully evolved into a well-rounded floor general. And that’s just one of a plethora of positive signs from SU in the last few weeks. Bell’s hot shooting, J.J. Starling’s shot-creating ability and Copeland’s efficient playmaking will be too much for the Cardinals to overcome.