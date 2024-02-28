Syracuse fends off 2nd straight comeback attempt, defeats Virginia Tech 84-71

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Just four days ago, Syracuse almost let a sizable second half lead against Notre Dame slip. The Orange led by 29, but the Fighting Irish eventually cut it down to three, yet SU held on for the win.

Against Virginia Tech Tuesday with 13:48 remaining Syracuse led 61-42. But within six and half minutes, the Hokies had that cut to just seven with 7:16 remaining. While it was Braeden Shrewsberry that got ND back in the game on Saturday, for Virginia Tech it was a combination of Hunter Cattoor, Sean Pedulla and Lynn Kidd, who combined for 46 points.

But clutch baskets down the stretch, and defensive stops fended off Virginia Tech (15-13, 7-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) as Syracuse (19-10, 10-8 ACC) held on for a 84-71 win. In the first half, Syracuse started to run away with the game, building a 45-27 lead. But flashbacks of the Notre Dame game occurred, as Syracuse slowly saw the lead dwindle to seven, though it managed the comeback better behind a 56.7% effort from the field.

At the Under-4 timeout in the second half, Syracuse led 77-69. Maliq Brown cut from the top of the key for a dunk, while Copeland had an alley-oop finish from a pass from Judah Mintz. But VT always found ways to respond in the second half. Tyler Nickel drilled a triple, and Mylyjael Poteat had a couple buckets in the paint.

Mintz, who had a game-high 29 points, controlled the ball out of the timeout, matching up with Cattoor. Driving from the top of the key, Mintz penetrated into the lane, forcing contact from Cattoor. Mintz nestled the ball off the glass, setting up a 3-point play as Syracuse led by 11 with 3:04 remaining.

Virginia Tech had multiple chances from deep to trim the lead, missing two 3-pointers and another jumper within 16 seconds. After Brown and Quadir Copeland poked the ball loose off Cattoor, Brown’s dunk extended the lead back to 13.

VT went inside on its opening play as Robbie Beran dished it to Kidd underneath. Kidd, who leads the conference in field-goal percentage, created enough separation on Brown for a layup. It was a similar play that the Hokies ran to score six of their first 15 points. Pedulla found Kidd underneath for another easy lay-in, while Poteat scored a basket in the paint, too.

In the first half, Syracuse held a small 15-13 advantage at the Under-12 timeout and all five starters were on the scoreboard. Mintz swished a right-wing 3, and made a pair of free throws. Bell, who struggled initially by missing his four shots, faked a 3 in the corner and drove baseline for a tough layup. Brown and Justin Taylor also had buckets inside the paint.

The Hokies continued to force their way down low. Poteat received the ball in the post, attacking Peter Carey. Backing his way on the block, Mintz came over to double-team, but Poteat went up for the shot on the right side, scored and drew the foul on Carey. But, on a Syracuse offensive possession, Mintz drove down the line and forced Poteat’s second foul, sending him back to the bench in favor of Kidd with less than nine minutes to go in the first half.

Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry waited much longer to go to his bench on Tuesday, not sending in his first substitutes until 10 minutes in. Kyle Cuffe Jr. entered for J.J. Starling and had a personal 5-0 scoring run to give the Orange a 24-18 lead. Following a Chris Bell block on Beran and a subsequent Hokie turnover, Cuffe Jr. went down the right sideline for a tough layup coast-to-coast. Then, on SU’s next basket, he drained a catch-and-shoot 3 from a Copeland pass.

Cuffe Jr. would make his way back to the bench fairly quickly, picking up his third personal foul after lowering his shoulder to create separation underneath with 5:32 remaining in the opening frame. By that point, Syracuse led 31-22, but quickly extended it to double digits.

Brown and Mintz double-teamed Poteat underneath in the paint, forcing the turnover, which resulted in a Starling jumper. Then, Starling chased down Cattoor from behind, got the block off the backboard and allowed Mintz to go coast-to-coast — VT head coach Mike Young called timeout trailing 35-22.

Out of the timeout, Syracuse only extended the lead, developing an 18-point advantage at halftime, while eight of Syracuse’s nine players scored. Aside from a Pedulla triple and Beran bucket inside the paint, the Hokies wouldn’t score for the final two minutes of the first half. Copeland forced Beran off of him for an easy two, and Mintz hit Pedulla with a crossover to create separation for an elbow jumper.

On another play, Taylor grabbed the defensive rebound off a Kidd miss underneath, getting the ball to Copeland. Copeland, seeing a clear path to the bucket, bolted his way down the court, bypassing multiple lethargic Virginia Tech defenders for the slam — VT called timeout again.

The Hokies began to find some momentum out of the break, as Pedulla had a quick six points for VT, while Beran had a couple second-chance buckets. A Bell corner 3 was the response to MJ Collins’ triple, though Virginia Tech slimmed the deficit to 15 with 15 minutes remaining.

That remained the deficit for the next few minutes. Taylor and Mintz both made a set of free throws, and Brown received a pass from Mintz, pivoted his way in a full circle for a lay-in. On the other end, Virginia Tech’s Cattoor hit a catch-and-shoot 3, wrapping around the top of the key. Pedulla, who led the Hokies with 18 points, added another bucket underneath, but Syracuse still led 63-49 at the Under-12 timeout.

Cattoor, the conference’ fourth-best 3-point shooter, hit another 3, and Pedulla and Kidd had buckets underneath to narrow the deficit to just seven with a little more than seven minutes remaining.

Leading by eight with 3:19 remaining, Mintz beat Pedulla underneath, and shortly after, extended the game back to double digits with a layup and a foul. Syracuse held off Virginia Tech in the waning minutes, closing out its home campaign on a high-note.