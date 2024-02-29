Kiley Reid’s sophomore novel, ‘Come and Get It’ explores the college experience

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

After debuting her award-winning novel, “Such a Fun Age,” Kiley Reid delivered once again with her sophomore novel “Come and Get It.” Named “one of 2024’s hottest reads” by Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place Book Club, and a pick for the Good Morning America Book Club, the novel is a notable start to 2024’s releases.

“Come and Get It” follows the story of Millie, a resident advisor eager to graduate college, coming together with a visiting professor Agatha to figure out their internal struggles through a unique endeavor to fulfill academic and financial desires. Millie struggles financially, faces hurdles while making ends meet and deals with the reality of caring for her sick mother.

“Come and Get It” is a coming-of-age novel and cultural commentary. With specific characterization, relatable themes and a calculated, meticulous tone, Reid creates the perfect picture of each character and moment. We see this through her creation of dynamics between the characters, beautifully written descriptions of pivotal story conflicts, and attention to detail in her storyline.

Reid’s story can resonate with college students who use their mental and emotional strength to continue their education despite immense pressure. The author tackles the issues of uncertainty, loneliness and vulnerability on college campuses through Millie’s experiences with academic pressure and the realities of the job field.

Reid’s conversation about loneliness and socialization in college is further articulated through Kennedy, a transfer student and Millie’s resident. Kennedy’s character speaks to the many aspects of college that are rooted in rejection.

Reid writes, “…even if it was happening in her dorm, just an elevator ride away, Kennedy never felt like she had enough time. And she couldn’t tell what would be worse, showing up to see that she was one of two attendees, or arriving to a bigger group of acquainted people.”

In this quote, Reid characterizes Kennedy as antisocial, a build up to her unfortunate experience at her past college. Her past comes to the forefront with her struggles of being at a new school and alone.

The characterization of each character, Agatha, Kennedy and Millie, offers a different portrayal of the college experience, as well as the devilish desires to reach one’s goals. They’re all problematic in some way, making a rich story.

Kennedy feeds into Agatha’s investigation and questions of the lengths to which loneliness can go for a person. Agatha, the struggling, single, queer visiting professor, takes advantage of Millie and her residents to further her own career, creating a hypocritical mess.

Through describing Millie juggling a job, academics, drama-filled floormates and discovering what’s important in life, Reid encapsulates the endless chaos of college. A large part of the college experience is work and play, which Reid executes through Millie’s dynamic with her residents and Agatha.

Millie walks a thin line with boundaries in her relationship with Agatha and her residents, getting her in trouble and teaching her how to run the risk of life. This risk gives us an anxiously exciting read, and plays with the pressure and responsibilities of college life.

Although “Come and Get It” has lighter themes than Reid’s first novel “Such a Fun Age,” its cultural commentary remains important. With its depiction of college, the novel develops themes like loneliness and self-growth.

“Come and Get It” engages with the realistic aspects of college, offering a thrillingly juicy expression of a wonky college experience.