SU freshmen Alexa Vogelman, Ashlee Volpe ruled out for 2024 season

Syracuse freshmen Alexa Vogelman and Ashlee Volpe have been ruled out for the 2024 season, head coach Kayla Treanor said during her weekly media availability. Vogelman was ranked the No. 5 recruit in Inside Lacrosse’s class of 2023 rankings while Volpe was No. 21.

Vogelman, a midfielder, committed to SU in September 2021. As a senior at Owen J. Roberts High School in 2023, she led the Wildcats to a state championship after registering nine points in the title game. Volpe, an attack, tore her ACL twice in high school. But when she was on the field, she was “one of the best players in the country.”

The freshmen were expected to play a prominent role in their first season with the Orange after Meaghan Tyrrell, Megan Carney and Sierra Cockerille graduated. With Vogelman and Volpe out for the season, Kaci Benoit, IL’s No. 12 recruit, is SU’s lone freshman playing this season in IL’s top 100 rankings.