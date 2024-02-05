Kickoff February at these 5 events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Blind Date with a Book

In February, to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Northern Onondaga Public Library in North Syracuse is wrapping individual books to create a special surprise to fall in love with. The blind date can spice up your reading and help you get into genres you wouldn’t typically pick.

When: Feb. 5 until Feb. 29

Where: Northern Onondaga Public Library

Trivia Tuesdays

The Tasting Room hosts trivia nights every week on Tuesdays. Bring friends or meet new ones at this fun, interactive event. It’s free to play, but food and drinks are available to order. Show off your skills and let your competitive side shine with a sweet game of trivia.

When: Feb. 6 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: The Tasting Room

Donuts with the Libraries’ Dean

Get to know the Dean of Syracuse University Libraries David Seaman with hot chocolate and donuts. Grab a sweet treat and chat, informally, in Bird Library this Thursday between classes.

When: Feb. 8 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Where: Bird Library, Peter Graham Scholarly Commons (Room 114)

Commemorative Event: Night at the Museum

The Syracuse University Art Museum, Office of Multicultural Affairs and LGBTQ Resource Center team up for a commemorative event at the SU Art Museum. The event features an artist talk with Rahm Bowen, whose portraits celebrate diversity in African history and the diaspora’s humanity. Bowen’s paintings show Blackness in both futuristic and traditional ways, featuring color and texture.

When: Feb. 8 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Shaffer Art Building

2024 Lunar New Year Celebration

Celebrate the 2024 Lunar New Year with Syracuse University Architecture students. Slocum Hall will be converted into a festival atmosphere Friday night, where students can de-stress from classes. There will be traditional East Asian games and events, as well as various short presentations on the cultures.

When: Feb. 9 from 5:15 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Slocum Hall