Syracuse falls to George Washington, shuts out Campbell to finish Kickin’ Chicken Classic

After the Orange built a 4-0 lead over Campbell in the fourth inning of their final game of the Kickin’ Chicken Classic, Makenzie Foster stepped to the plate looking to increase their advantage in the fifth inning.

In just her fifth collegiate game, the freshman hit her first career home run. The solo home run gave SU a 5-0 lead.

To round out the Kickin’ Chicken Classic Sunday, Syracuse (3-2, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) nearly completed a comeback against George Washington (3-2, 0-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), but fell 6-5. Later, against Campbell (0-4, 0-0 Big South Conference), SU pitcher Lindsey Hendrix recorded a shutout in a 5-0 victory.

After scoring at least three runs in each inning against Campbell in their previous game, the Orange got off to a slow start in their first game Sunday. Sophia Torreso starred on the mound for the Revolutionaries, holding SU to zero hits through the first two innings and only allowing Taylor Posner on base due to a walk.

Torreso’s solid pitching early allowed George Washington’s offense to strike first in the bottom of the second. Mandy Lauth started the inning with a single to left field, followed by an Alexa Williams sacrifice bunt that moved Lauth to get to second base. After Syracuse pitcher Madison Knight walked Paige Hayward, Cadence Gilliland hit a ball into the outfield gap which sent Lauth home, giving the Revolutionaries a 1-0 lead.

In the third inning, with Foster on first base and Taylor Davison on third, Angel Jasso slammed a pitch into center field for a double, giving the Orange a 2-1 lead. George Washington responded quickly at the bottom of the inning with an RBI single from Lauth to tie the game 2-2.

SU failed to take advantage of its runners in scoring position in the top of the fourth, but the Revolutionaries capitalized on theirs. The Orange put Britney Lewinski on the mound in relief of Knight, and the junior struggled controlling her pitches. She hit her first batter, and recorded a wild pitch directly after, allowing Hayward to make her way to second. Back-to-back sac bunts helped her score as George Washington took the lead again at 3-2.

But this was just the beginning of the Revolutionaries’ offensive onslaught. With the bases loaded after a series of singles and walks surrendered by Lewinski, Lauth hit one into the right field gap. This allowed all three runners on base to score. With her third hit and fourth RBI of the afternoon, she extended GW’s lead to 6-2.

The Orange made an effort to come back which came up just short. After Revolutionaries relief pitcher Cece Smith took over for Sophia Torresso, Peyton Schemmer slammed her first collegiate home run in the sixth. In the seventh, Foster and Jasso eached recorded an RBI in consecutive at-bats to cut the deficit to one. But two fly outs on two straight pitches ended SU’s comeback bid with a final score of 6-5.

Against Campbell, the Orange again were shut out offensively through the first couple of innings. This time, the Orange scored first and continued to build on their lead for the remainder of the contest.

Kelly Breen began the third inning with a leadoff single, and Foster was walked on SU’s next at bat. Jasso also singled to right field, which loaded the bases. Posner made it to first base on a fielder’s choice to take a 1-0 lead. Madelyn Lopez also safely got to first after a single, which gave Foster the opportunity to attempt to run home. The throw to the plate beat Foster, allowing Campbell’s catcher to tag her out and keep the score at 1-0.

Moments later, Vanessa Flores added on for SU with a single for its fifth hit of the inning. The throw was not in time to stop Posner and Jasso from scoring runs, which allowed Flores and Lopez to advance to second and third base. A ground out by Laila Morales-Alvez gave Lopez the chance to score, and Syracuse took a commanding 4-0 lead.

Like Schemmer in SU’s first game Sunday, Foster hit the first home run of her college career. Fosters’ home run gave the Orange a 5-0 lead and the eventual five-run win.