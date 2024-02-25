Syracuse falls to Sam Houston 3-2 in final game of Best on the Bayou Classic

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

With the bases loaded and down by a run in the bottom of the seventh, Angel Jasso knew her team was depending on her. Eager to tie or even win the game for Syracuse, she swung on the first pitch she faced. Jasso didn’t get enough under the ball, which resulted in a fly out and the Orange dropping their third straight game.

Despite its comeback effort, Syracuse (8-6, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) was narrowly defeated by Sam Houston (6-7, 0-0 Conference USA) 3-2 in its final game of the Best of the Bayou Classic. The day before in their game against Louisiana at Monroe, the Orange’s offense started slow and was held off the scoreboard until the seventh inning. This trend continued for SU Sunday morning against Sam Houston, as the Orange were held without a run until the third inning. And while Syracuse struggled to score early, the Bearkats took advantage.

The leadoff batter for SHSU, Ellie Grill, laced a triple into left field. A sacrifice hit from Brodie Quinlan gave Grill the chance to make her way home and Sam Houston jumped out to an early 1-0 lead.

After Mika Vento got three consecutive Syracuse batters out in the bottom of the first inning, both sides pitched a shutout in the second. The Orange looked threatened to score with Vanessa Flores and Rebecca Clyde on base, but back-to-back outs closed the second inning before SU could capitalize.

With Grill and Haleigh Carter on base at the top of the third, Elia Hebel slammed a double down the infield line, which sent Grill home for her second run of the game. Carter scored on the play as well, and suddenly the Bearkats lead ballooned to 3-0. This forced Syracuse to make a change on the mound, as Britney Lewinski relieved Madison Knight for the remainder of the contest.

In the bottom of the frame, the Orange finally showed a sign of life on offense. After fly and ground outs from Madelyn Lopez and Jasso, Taylor Posner got Syracuse on the board. She roped the ball deep for her team-high and career-high fourth home run of the season, cutting Sam Houston’s lead to 3-1.

The fourth and fifth innings were defensively dominated on both sides, with neither Lewinski nor Vento surrendering a single hit. The Sam Houston advantage stayed at just two runs heading into a pivotal sixth inning.

Julia Herzinger laced a leadoff single to start the inning, which was followed up by Morgan Holliday striking out. Pinch running for Herzinger, Haley Mountain tried to steal second base but was caught for the second out on the throw from Lewinski. Allie Saville notched a base hit into left field, but Lewinski’s second strikeout of the game ended the top of the inning.

Late in the game, Posner was once again the bright-spot for SU’s lineup. With one out in the bottom of the sixth, she hammered the ball over the fences for her second home run of the morning, increasing her total to five on the season. Consecutive outs from Clyde and Flores sent the game into the seventh inning with SHSU up just 3-2.

Lewinski and the defense for SU continued to fend off the Bearkats attack in the top of the inning, which gave the Orange a chance to steal a victory down only one.

Daryn Grams took over for Vento on the mound for the Bearkats, and the Orange caught the senior off guard. Laila Morales-Alves flew out to begin the inning but Peyton Schemmer and Tessa Galipeau hit consecutive singles to get SU base runners on first and second. Kelly Breen was walked to load the bases with just one out.

After a forgettable start to the inning, Grams regained control. She struck out Lopez on three pitches, then forced Jasso to fly out. The SU comeback fell just short, and the Bearkats held on to defeat the Orange.